HDFC Bank reported a 4.7% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 19,509.96 crore for the September quarter, as higher net interest income and fee earnings offset a sharp decline in treasury trading gains. Bad-loan ratios improved, while deposits grew faster than advances. Profit stood at Rs 18,641.28 crore a year earlier. Earnings increased 2.4% from Rs 19,059.72 crore in the June quarter.

Net interest income rises 9.7%

The bank’s net interest income increased 9.7% to Rs 34,619.18 crore from Rs 31,551.50 crore a year earlier. It rose 3.2% sequentially. Net interest margin stood at 3.16% on total assets and 3.32% on interest-earning assets, the bank said. Net revenue, comprising net interest income and other income, increased to about Rs 48,450 crore from Rs 45,900 crore.

Operating expenses rose 5.5% to Rs 18,966.78 crore. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 39.1%.

Provisions and contingencies, excluding tax, increased 2.1% to Rs 3,573.62 crore from Rs 3,500.53 crore a year earlier. The total credit cost ratio was 0.44%.

Lower treasury gains weigh

Treasury trading gains fell to Rs 780 crore from Rs 2,390 crore a year earlier, limiting overall earnings growth. The bank said profit after tax, excluding treasury trading gains, rose approximately 12.6% year on year.

Other income declined 3.6% to Rs 13,831.02 crore. Fee and commission income, however, increased to Rs 9,690 crore from Rs 8,840 crore. Foreign exchange and derivatives revenue slipped to Rs 1,550 crore from Rs 1,590 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose 5.6% to Rs 29,483.42 crore, compared with Rs 27,923.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bad-loan ratios improve

The gross non-performing asset ratio fell to 1.11% at September-end from 1.17% in June and 1.24% a year earlier. Excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment, the ratio stood at 0.87%, according to the bank.

The net NPA ratio improved to 0.37%, compared with 0.41% in June and 0.42% a year earlier. Gross bad loans were broadly unchanged sequentially at Rs 35,809.70 crore, while net bad loans declined to Rs 11,850.86 crore.

Deposits outpace loan growth

Deposits increased 18.8% year on year to Rs 33.27 lakh crore, while gross advances grew 16.3% to Rs 32.20 lakh crore.

Retail loans rose 11.7%, lending to small and mid-market enterprises increased 23.5%, and corporate and other wholesale loans grew 16.4%. Current and savings account deposits accounted for 31.6% of total deposits.

Time deposits grew 22.8% year on year, compared with 10.8% growth in current and savings account deposits. Average deposits increased 16.8% annually and 5.1% from the preceding quarter. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.87%, against 19.57% in June and 19.96% a year earlier.

For the first half of FY27, standalone net profit rose 4.8% to Rs 38,569.68 crore. Consolidated net profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 20,700.03 crore, compared with Rs 19,610.67 crore a year earlier.