Mahindra re-enters CNG passenger vehicle market with XUV 3XO ZNG

Mahindra has re-entered the factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle market with the XUV 3XO ZNG, priced from ₹9.99 lakh. The SUV offers 24.7 km/kg efficiency, four variants and dual-fuel technology, taking on the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra & Mahindra has re-entered the factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle market with the launch of the XUV 3XO ZNG, priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered SUV is available in four variants, with prices going up to ₹12.27 lakh. Bookings and deliveries are scheduled to start on October 20 through authorised dealerships and the company’s website. The CNG-powered SUV will be sold alongside the petrol, diesel and electric versions of the XUV 3XO, giving buyers another fuel option amid growing demand for alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

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This is Mahindra’s first factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle since it discontinued the KUV100 Trip in 2023, which was largely targeted at fleet operators. The XUV 3XO ZNG takes on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon, both of which offer factory-fitted CNG options and see strong CNG sales.

The XUV 3XO ZNG uses a 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged engine producing 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes. Mahindra claims a certified fuel efficiency of 24.7 km per kg of CNG. The vehicle features a 10-bar CNG injection pressure system, which the company describes as a segment-first. Its dual-fuel system automatically switches to petrol when CNG levels run low. An integrated gas-leak detection system also triggers a switch to petrol if a leak is detected.

The SUV uses two CNG cylinders positioned beneath the luggage area, preserving a flat loading floor and providing 270 litres of usable boot space. The spare wheel is mounted underneath the vehicle.

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The CNG version retains the standard XUV 3XO’s interior layout. Depending on the variant, features include a panoramic sunroof, black leatherette seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital driver display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Dolby Atmos.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts across all variants. The model is based on the XUV 3XO, which has received a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection.