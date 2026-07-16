Lionel Messi had already inspired Argentina into another FIFA World Cup final but one of the most talked-about moments after the 2-1 victory over England came long after the final whistle.

As Argentina’s players celebrated reaching a second consecutive World Cup final in Atlanta, television cameras caught Messi examining England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s water bottle with obvious curiosity. Within minutes, the clip had spread across social media, with fans trying to work out exactly what had caught the Argentina captain’s attention.

The answer was hidden in plain sight.

Pickford’s penalty ‘cheat sheet’

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had attached a detailed penalty reference sheet to his water bottle, a common practice among elite goalkeepers preparing for shoot-outs.

The laminated notes typically contain information about opposition penalty takers, including preferred corners, historical conversion rates and recommended diving directions based on extensive data analysis.

After the match, Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez held up the bottle while Messi leaned in to read the notes. Television footage showed several Argentina players gathering around, smiling as they studied England’s preparations for the big match.

Messi dan para pemain Argentina penasaran melihat botol minum Jordan Pickford (Kiper Inggris) yang ternyata dipenuhi catatan arah tendangan penalti lawan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UBdIWkD2Nu — Badidoyo (@badidoyo) July 16, 2026

The moment quickly became one of the night’s most widely shared clips.

A familiar sight in modern football

While the footage sparked amusement online, sports scientists and goalkeeping coaches say there was nothing unusual about Pickford’s preparation.

Many top international goalkeepers carry personalised penalty guides into major tournaments.

Pickford himself famously relied on similar notes during England’s run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final and throughout previous major tournaments, with England’s coaching staff building detailed databases on likely penalty takers.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has also used comparable scouting notes during penalty shoot-outs, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans react online

The clip prompted thousands of reactions across X and other platforms.

Some supporters joked that Messi was “studying England’s homework” after the match, while others praised the level of preparation involved at the highest level of international football.

Several fans also pointed out the irony that the notes were never actually needed.

Despite Pickford arriving prepared for a possible shoot-out, Argentina avoided penalties altogether after overturning England’s lead with late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez, both created by Messi.

Messi’s influence extends beyond the goals

The viral moment capped another memorable evening for the Argentina captain. Messi provided both assists in Argentina’s comeback victory, helping the defending champions book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

With Argentina now one win away from retaining the World Cup, a brief post-match glance at a goalkeeper’s penalty notes has unexpectedly become one of the tournament’s most shared off-field moments.Lionel Messi had already inspired Argentina into another FIFA World Cup final but one of the most talked-about moments after the 2-1 victory over England came long after the final whistle.

As Argentina’s players celebrated reaching a second consecutive World Cup final in Atlanta, television cameras caught Messi examining England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s water bottle with obvious curiosity. Within minutes, the clip had spread across social media, with fans trying to work out exactly what had caught the Argentina captain’s attention.

The answer was hidden in plain sight.

Pickford’s penalty ‘cheat sheet’

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had attached a detailed penalty reference sheet to his water bottle, a common practice among elite goalkeepers preparing for shoot-outs.

The laminated notes typically contain information about opposition penalty takers, including preferred corners, historical conversion rates and recommended diving directions based on extensive data analysis.

After the match, Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez held up the bottle while Messi leaned in to read the notes. Television footage showed several Argentina players gathering around, smiling as they studied England’s preparations.

Messi dan para pemain Argentina penasaran melihat botol minum Jordan Pickford (Kiper Inggris) yang ternyata dipenuhi catatan arah tendangan penalti lawan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UBdIWkD2Nu — Badidoyo (@badidoyo) July 16, 2026

The moment quickly became one of the night’s most widely shared clips.

A familiar sight in modern football

While the footage sparked amusement online, sports scientists and goalkeeping coaches say there was nothing unusual about Pickford’s preparation.

Many top international goalkeepers carry personalised penalty guides into major tournaments.

Pickford himself famously relied on similar notes during England’s run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final and throughout previous major tournaments, with England’s coaching staff building detailed databases on likely penalty takers.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has also used comparable scouting notes during penalty shoot-outs, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans react online

The clip prompted thousands of reactions across X and other platforms.

Some supporters joked that Messi was “studying England’s homework” after the match, while others praised the level of preparation involved at the highest level of international football.

Several fans also pointed out the irony that the notes were never actually needed.

Despite Pickford arriving prepared for a possible shoot-out, Argentina avoided penalties altogether after overturning England’s lead with late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez, both created by Messi.

Messi’s influence extends beyond the goals

The viral moment capped another memorable evening for the Argentina captain. Messi provided both assists in Argentina’s comeback victory, helping the defending champions book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

With Argentina now one win away from retaining the World Cup, a brief post-match glance at a goalkeeper’s penalty notes has unexpectedly become one of the tournament’s most shared off-field moments.

Lionel Messi had already inspired Argentina into another FIFA World Cup final but one of the most talked-about moments after the 2-1 victory over England came long after the final whistle.

As Argentina’s players celebrated reaching a second consecutive World Cup final in Atlanta, television cameras caught Messi examining England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s water bottle with obvious curiosity. Within minutes, the clip had spread across social media, with fans trying to work out exactly what had caught the Argentina captain’s attention.

The answer was hidden in plain sight.

Pickford’s penalty ‘cheat sheet’

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had attached a detailed penalty reference sheet to his water bottle, a common practice among elite goalkeepers preparing for shoot-outs.

The laminated notes typically contain information about opposition penalty takers, including preferred corners, historical conversion rates and recommended diving directions based on extensive data analysis.

After the match, Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez held up the bottle while Messi leaned in to read the notes. Television footage showed several Argentina players gathering around, smiling as they studied England’s preparations.

Messi dan para pemain Argentina penasaran melihat botol minum Jordan Pickford (Kiper Inggris) yang ternyata dipenuhi catatan arah tendangan penalti lawan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UBdIWkD2Nu — Badidoyo (@badidoyo) July 16, 2026

The moment quickly became one of the night’s most widely shared clips.

A familiar sight in modern football

While the footage sparked amusement online, sports scientists and goalkeeping coaches say there was nothing unusual about Pickford’s preparation.

Many top international goalkeepers carry personalised penalty guides into major tournaments.

Pickford himself famously relied on similar notes during England’s run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final and throughout previous major tournaments, with England’s coaching staff building detailed databases on likely penalty takers.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has also used comparable scouting notes during penalty shoot-outs, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans react online

The clip prompted thousands of reactions across X and other platforms.

Some supporters joked that Messi was “studying England’s homework” after the match, while others praised the level of preparation involved at the highest level of international football.

Several fans also pointed out the irony that the notes were never actually needed.

Despite Pickford arriving prepared for a possible shoot-out, Argentina avoided penalties altogether after overturning England’s lead with late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez, both created by Messi.

Messi’s influence extends beyond the goals

The viral moment capped another memorable evening for the Argentina captain. Messi provided both assists in Argentina’s comeback victory, helping the defending champions book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

With Argentina now one win away from retaining the World Cup, a brief post-match glance at a goalkeeper’s penalty notes has unexpectedly become one of the tournament’s most shared off-field moments.