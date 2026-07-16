Retirement is often viewed as the point where tax obligations significantly reduce. While employment income may stop, taxation certainly does not.

In fact, many retirees receive income from multiple sources such as pension, bank deposits, rental income, capital gains, annuities, and investments, etc., which continue to be taxable under the Income-tax laws unless a specific exemption is available.

A common misconception is that retirement itself brings tax-free status. The income tax law, however, taxes the nature of income rather than the age of the taxpayer.

Proper understanding of post-retirement income and advance tax planning can substantially reduce tax exposure while ensuring compliance.

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Income tax slabs for senior citizens

For FY 2025-26, senior citizens (aged 60–79 years) can choose between the old and new tax regimes.

The old regime offers a basic exemption limit of Rs 3 lakh, while the default new regime sets the limit at Rs 4 lakh but effectively makes income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free through Section 87A rebates of Rs 60,000.

Whereas under the old tax regime, resident senior citizens can claim a tax rebate of up to Rs 12,500 under Section 87A if their total net taxable income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

Old tax regime

Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 3,00,000 Nil Rs 3,00,001 – Rs 5,00,000 5% above Rs 3,00,000 Rs 5,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 Rs 10,000 + 20% above Rs 5,00,000 Rs 10,00,000 Rs 1,10,000 + 30% above Rs 10,00,000

New tax regime

Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 4,00,000 NIL Rs 4,00,001 – Rs 8,00,000 5% above Rs 4,00,000 Rs 8,00,001 – Rs 12,00,000 Rs 20,000 + 10% above Rs 8,00,000 Rs 12,00,001 – Rs 16,00,000 Rs 60,000 + 15% above Rs 12,00,000 Rs 16,00,001 – Rs 20,00,000 Rs 1,20,000 + 20% above Rs 16,00,000 Rs 20,00,001 – Rs 24,00,000 Rs 2,00,000 + 25% above Rs 20,00,000 Above Rs 24,00,000 Rs 3,00,000 + 30% above Rs 24,00,000

Tax slabs for senior citizens of 80 years of age

Old tax regime

Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 5,00,000 NIL Rs 5,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 20% above Rs 5,00,000 Rs 10,00,001- Rs 50,00,000 Rs 1,00,000 + 30% above Rs 10,00,000

New tax regime

Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 3,00,000 NIL Rs 3,00,001 – Rs 7,00,000 5% above Rs 3,00,000 Rs 7,00,001 – Rs 10,00,000 Rs 20,000 + 10% above Rs 7,00,000 Rs 10,00,001 – Rs 12,00,000 Rs 50,000 + 15% above Rs 10,00,000 Rs 12,00,001 – Rs 15,00,000 Rs 80,000 + 20% above Rs 12,00,000 Rs 15,00,001- Rs 50,00,000 Rs 1,40,000 + 30% above Rs 15,00,000 Rs 50,00,001- Rs 100,00,000 Rs 1,40,000 + 30% above Rs 15,00,000 Rs 100,00,001- Rs 200,00,000 Rs 1,40,000 + 30% above Rs 15,00,000 Above Rs 200,00,001 Rs 1,40,000 + 30% above Rs 15,00,000

Income sources that remain taxable after retirement

Pension income: Regular pension received from a former employer is taxable under the head “Salaries”. It is treated in the same manner as salary and is eligible for the standard deduction available under the law.

However, a distinction should be drawn between regular pension and commuted pension.

“While a fully commuted pension received by Government employees is generally exempt, exemption for non-Government employees depends upon whether gratuity has been received and is subject to prescribed limits,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Interest from bank deposits: Many retirees shift their savings into fixed deposits for stable returns. While this provides certainty, the interest earned is fully taxable based on their personal income tax slab rate under the head “Income from Other Sources.” If your interest income exceeds Rs 50,000 during a fiscal year, banks would deduct 10% as Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

Banks may deduct tax at source once prescribed thresholds are crossed, but non-deduction or lower deduction of tax should never be interpreted to mean that the income itself is exempt. The entire interest earned during the financial year remains reportable in the income-tax return.

Savings account interest: Interest earned on savings accounts also remains taxable. Although deductions may be available under the relevant provisions for eligible taxpayers, many retirees wrongly assume that savings account interest is entirely exempt. Interest earned from savings accounts up to Rs 10,000 per year is tax-deductible for individuals under Section 80TTA. Any amount earned above Rs 10,000 is taxable at your slab rate.

Rental income: Rental income from residential property continues to be taxable under the head “Income from House Property.”

“While statutory deductions and municipal taxes may reduce taxable income, the rental receipts themselves are not exempt merely because the owner has retired,” said Chandna.

Capital gains: Retirees frequently rebalance investment portfolios, redeem mutual funds or sell shares and property to meet post-retirement expenses. Such transactions may trigger capital gains tax depending upon the nature of the asset, holding period, and applicable tax provisions.

Even if sale proceeds are immediately reinvested or utilised for personal expenses, the capital gains remain taxable unless a specific exemption is claimed and all prescribed conditions are satisfied.

Annuity income: Annuities purchased from insurance companies provide regular income after retirement.

Unlike pensions received from an employer, annuity payments are generally taxable in the hands of the recipient according to the applicable slab rates unless specifically exempt under law.

Dividend income: Dividend received from shares or mutual funds continues to be taxable in the hands of investors. Many retired taxpayers maintain dividend-paying portfolios for regular cash flow but overlook the tax implications while filing their returns.

Family pension: Family pension received after the death of an employee is not taxed as salary. Instead, it is taxable under “Income from Other Sources”, with a limited deduction available as prescribed under the Act, according to Chandna.

Income from business or professional consultancy: Many professionals continue consulting after retirement.

“Any consultancy fees, director’s remuneration, professional assignments or business income remain taxable under the applicable provisions,” commented Chandna.

Foreign pension and overseas investments: Individuals receiving pension from overseas employers or earning income from foreign investments must carefully examine taxability under Indian tax law and the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). In many cases, foreign assets and income also require additional disclosures in the income-tax return.

Common mistakes retired taxpayers make while filing returns

One of the most frequent errors is assuming that TDS deducted by banks or pension authorities completes the tax compliance process. Tax liability has to be computed after considering all sources of income, irrespective of the amount of TDS deducted.

Another common mistake is reporting only the primary pension while overlooking interest from multiple bank accounts, recurring deposits, or corporate deposits. Since information is now reflected through AIS and other reporting mechanisms, such omissions can easily trigger mismatch notices.

Retirees also tend to ignore capital gains arising from the redemption of mutual funds or the sale of shares, particularly when transactions are automatically executed through investment platforms.

Incorrect selection of the Income-tax Return (ITR) form is another recurring issue. Taxpayers should choose the return form based on the nature of income and applicable reporting requirements rather than convenience.

Many senior citizens also continue with the same tax regime year after year without evaluating whether the alternative regime offers a lower tax liability. The choice should be made after a proper comparison every financial year.

Where foreign pension, overseas bank accounts or foreign investments exist, incomplete reporting in Schedule Foreign Assets or omission of foreign income disclosures may result in unnecessary scrutiny and penalties.

Tax-planning strategies retirees should adopt before the beginning of a financial year

Effective tax planning begins long before return filing. Retirees should first prepare an estimate of expected annual income from every source, such as pension, deposits, rental income, dividends, capital gains, and consultancy income. This enables better investment and withdrawal decisions during the year instead of reacting at year-end.

“Investment allocations should be reviewed from both income and tax perspectives. Concentrating a substantial portion of the retirement corpus in fixed deposits may provide certainty but could also result in higher taxable interest each year. Diversification across suitable investment products may improve post-tax returns depending on the individual’s risk profile and financial objectives,” recommended Chandna.

“Capital asset sales should be planned rather than undertaken solely based on liquidity requirements. Timing of sale, utilisation of available exemptions and spreading transactions across financial years may reduce the overall tax burden,” he further added.

Senior citizens should also periodically submit appropriate declarations to banks wherever eligible, update PAN and Aadhaar linkage, reconcile Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS during the year instead of waiting until return filing, and maintain proper documentation relating to investments, capital gains and deductions.

Where retirement benefits include foreign pension, ESOPs, overseas investments or cross-border income, professional advice should be obtained before the transaction is undertaken rather than after the tax return becomes due.

Should retirees opt for the new tax regime or the old regime?

There is no universal answer. The new tax regime generally works well for retirees whose income primarily comprises pension and interest income and who do not claim substantial deductions or exemptions.

The simplified slab structure may reduce compliance complexity and, in many cases, lower the overall tax outgo.

On the other hand, the old tax regime may continue to be advantageous where retirees claim significant deductions, have eligible medical insurance deductions, continue making specified investments, or have tax planning opportunities that remain available only under the old regime.

The decision should therefore be based on an annual computation rather than habit or assumption. A simple comparative tax calculation before the start of each financial year can help retirees structure withdrawals, investments and deductions efficiently, avoiding unnecessary taxes while remaining fully compliant.

Retirement should mark financial independence, not unexpected tax surprises. Understanding the taxability of each income stream and reviewing one’s tax position every year can significantly improve post-retirement cash flows while ensuring complete compliance with the law.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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