France and England have one final opportunity to finish their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on a winning note when they meet in the third-place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides fell short in the semi-finals after entering the last four with genuine hopes of lifting football‘s biggest prize. France were beaten 2-0 by Spain, while England saw their dream of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966 end in a dramatic 2-1 defeat to defending champions Argentina.

Although the World Cup trophy is now beyond reach, the third-place playoff offers both nations the chance to secure a podium finish and end the tournament with a victory.

France vs England: Match details

Category Details Match France vs England – FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-place Playoff Date (India) Sunday, July 19, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 2:30 AM Venue Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Stadium Capacity 65,000

Where to watch France vs England live in India

Indian football fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff on both television and digital platforms.

Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5, the official digital broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. A dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack is required to access the premium live stream.

Live TV broadcast

It will also be broadcast on Unite8 Sports and Unite8 Sports HD across cable and DTH platforms.

What’s at stake?

The third-place playoff may not carry the prestige of the World Cup final, but it remains an opportunity for both teams to end their campaigns with a medal.

France will look to recover from a disappointing defeat to Spain and secure a third-place finish after another deep run at a major tournament.

England, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after surrendering a one-goal lead against Argentina in the semi-final. Thomas Tuchel’s side came within one victory of reaching England’s first World Cup final in six decades and will now aim to leave the United States with a bronze medal.

With the pressure of the title race removed, both managers could rotate their squads and hand opportunities to players who have featured less throughout the tournament. Even so, national pride and the chance to finish on the podium should ensure another fiercely contested encounter

Storylines to watch

Can France finish strongly?

Didier Deschamps’ side have reached another major tournament semi-final but fell short against Spain. A victory over England would ensure they leave North America with a third-place consolation finish.



England’s response after heartbreak

England were minutes away from forcing Argentina into extra time before Lionel Messi inspired another comeback. The Three Lions now have one final chance to finish their campaign with a win.



A battle between European heavyweights. While neither side will contest the final, France and England remain among the strongest teams in world football. Their meeting in Miami promises another high-quality contest before the tournament concludes with the final between Argentina and Spain.