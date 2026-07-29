As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads into its decisive week, football fans are scrambling for ways to watch the semi-finals and final.

While ZEE5 remains the official streaming platform in India, fans in India without a subscription still have a few options to follow the tournament’s closing chapter.

How to watch FIFA World Cup semis and final on TV?

The easiest free option is DD Sports, which will broadcast the World Cup semi-finals and final free-to-air in India under the Government’s mandatory sharing framework.

However, the channel will be available only on DD Free Dish.

The primary official broadcaster for the tournament is Unite8 Sports Network, which will also be telecasting all World Cup matches, including the semis and final.

FIFA World Cup live streaming options beyond Zee

Fans who prefer watching on mobile devices can also access the live broadcast through the JioTV app.

Jio customers can watch matches live on their JioFiber and AirFiber set-top boxes using the JioTV+ app on the Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2 channels.

Want Full HD streaming? ZEE5 remains the official digital platform

Those looking for a higher-quality streaming experience, along with multiple commentary language options, can watch the matches on ZEE5, the tournament’s official digital streaming partner in India.

Rather than opting for a long-term subscription, fans can purchase the dedicated FIFA World Cup + All Access pack. The standard entry-level plan is Rs. 799 for three months, which covers all the remaining World Cup matches and also provides access to ZEE5’s premium entertainment catalogue. In some limited-time promotions, ZEE5 has offered a discounted 1-month version at Rs. 399, but the base price remains Rs. 799 for three months.

Which option should you choose?

If you’re simply looking to watch the matches live and have a DD Free Dish, DD Sports seems the best bet. If picture quality, multiple camera angles and digital convenience matter more, the ZEE5 World Cup pack is the official premium option.

With just three matches left, including the third-place Playoff game, football’s biggest stage is ready for its grand finale, and Indian fans have multiple ways to follow every moment live.