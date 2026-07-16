The FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to its grand conclusion as defending champions Argentina take on European champions Spain in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After 103 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, football’s biggest prize will now be decided between two teams that have taken contrasting routes to the title clash. Argentina have battled through a series of tense knockout matches, while Spain have impressed with their possession-based football throughout the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Spain vs Argentina: Match details

Category Details Match Spain vs Argentina- FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Date (India) Monday, July 20, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM Venue New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Stadium Capacity 82,500

Where to watch Spain vs Argentina live in India

Indian football fans can watch the World Cup final on both television and digital platforms.

Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5, the official digital broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. A dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack is required to watch the premium stream.

Jio users can also access the live DD Sports feed through the JioTV app.

Live TV broadcast

The World Cup final will be available free-to-air on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.

It will also be telecast on Unite8 Sports and Unite8 Sports HD across cable and DTH platforms.

What’s at stake?

For Argentina, the final presents an opportunity to become the first men’s team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the FIFA World Cup.

Spain, meanwhile, are chasing only the second World Cup title in their history after lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

The match also brings together two of international football’s most successful managers in recent years, Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente, both looking to add another major trophy to their growing collections.

Storylines to watch

Can Argentina defend their crown?

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one win away from retaining the World Cup and cementing their place among football’s greatest international teams.

Spain’s new generation

Spain have blended experienced players with emerging stars, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal becoming one of the breakout names of the tournament.

A clash of footballing styles

Argentina have relied on resilience, experience and moments of brilliance during the knockout rounds, while Spain have dominated possession and controlled matches through their midfield.

With football’s biggest trophy on the line, Sunday’s final promises to bring the curtain down on the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged.