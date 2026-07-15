The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina will take place today. However, no one can clearly predict who will emerge victorious ahead of the match. The clash, set to take place in Atlanta, is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with both teams looking to book a place in the final against Spain.

With excitement building up among fans and experts ahead of the blockbuster encounter. We asked four artificial intelligence chatbots ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, xAI’s Grok, and Anthropic’s Claude to predict who they believe will emerge victorious. While all four agreed that the contest would be closely fought, they were split on the eventual winner.

ChatGPT and Gemini back Argentina

ChatGPT predicted that Argentina would edge past England in a tight contest. It cited the South American side’s experience in high-pressure knockout matches and their attacking form throughout the tournament. The chatbots suggested Argentina could win 2-1 after extra time, while mentioning that the match is too close to call with certainty.

Google’s Gemini also favoured Argentina to reach the final. According to Gemini, the defending world champions have shown greater consistency during the tournament and possess the experience needed to handle the pressure of a World Cup semi-final. It added that Argentina’s ability to produce decisive moments in big games could prove to be the difference.

Grok and Claude Pick England

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, took the opposite view and predicted an England victory. It highlighted England’s balanced squad, disciplined defence and strong performances throughout the tournament. Grok believes the Three Lions have enough quality to overcome Argentina and book a place in the World Cup final.

Anthropic’s Claude also sided with England. The AI pointed to England’s tactical organisation, squad depth and recent performances as key reasons behind its prediction. Claude suggested England’s ability to control possession and remain defensively solid could help them edge past Argentina in what is expected to be another closely contested encounter.

Split Verdict from AI chatbots

The predictions reveal just how evenly poised the semi-final appears on paper. While ChatGPT and Gemini believe Argentina’s experience and attacking quality will see them through. Grok and Claude feel England’s tactical discipline and balanced squad give them the edge.

Ultimately, the outcome will be decided on the pitch rather than by algorithms. Moreover, with two of world football’s biggest rivals meeting for a place in the final. The fans can expect an intense battle regardless of which prediction proves correct.

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