Lionel Messi has dismissed suggestions that Argentina enjoyed favourable treatment during the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting the defending champions have earned their place in the final through on-pitch performances.

The Argentina captain was at the heart of his side’s 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, setting up both second-half goals as Lionel Scaloni’s men booked a meeting with Spain in Sunday’s final.

Speaking after the victory, Messi responded to criticism that has followed Argentina throughout the tournament over a series of contentious refereeing decisions.

“It hurts whoever it hurts, and let them say whatever they want. We proved once again on the pitch that nobody gives us anything,” Messi told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports.

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Messi: ‘We proved ourselves on the pitch’

The 39-year-old said his squad had ignored outside noise and remained convinced they would challenge for the title despite questions over their performances.

“We came in under fire, with a lot of doubts around us, but I knew this group always competes,” Messi said. “I was sure we were going to be among the final four and, thank God, we made it into the top two.”

Argentina’s campaign has been accompanied by debate over several officiating decisions, with critics alleging that key calls have favoured the reigning champions. Messi, however, rejected that narrative.

Reflecting on the semi-final itself, he added: “If we had lost to England, people would’ve come out and said some nonsense about us, but we didn’t give them the chance.”

“We knew that football-wise we were better than them. But when you play a match of this magnitude, with all the history between the two countries, there’s always something extra. We had to win it.”

A tribute to Maradona and another shot at history

Messi also dedicated the victory to Diego Maradona, whose iconic performance against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final remains one of football’s most celebrated moments.

“Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this from up there,” Messi said.

“Today was a very special day for him. To be able to give him this joy is also a gift for him.”

The Argentina captain heads into Sunday’s final against Spain leading the race for both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. Messi has eight goals and four assists in the tournament, edging France’s Kylian Mbappe on the assists tie-breaker.

Victory over Spain would also make Argentina the first men’s team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the FIFA World Cup title, adding another chapter to Messi’s remarkable international career.