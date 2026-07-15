The FIFA World Cup 2026 is down to its biggest three matches, with Argentina, England, France and Spain battling for football’s biggest prize. The action begins with France taking on Spain in the first semi-final, followed by England’s clash with Argentina, before the final on 12:30 AM IST on July 20, 2026.

If you haven’t signed up for a streaming subscription, there’s still a way to watch the closing stages of the tournament. Here’s how football fans in India can catch every remaining match live.

How to watch FIFA World Cup semis and final on TV

The easiest free option is DD Sports, which will broadcast the World Cup semi-finals and final free-to-air in India under the Government’s mandatory sharing framework.

However, the channel will be available only on DD Free Dish.

The primary official broadcaster for the tournament is Unite8 Sports Network, which will also be telecasting all World Cup matches, including the semis and final.

FIFA World Cup live streaming options beyond Zee

Fans who prefer watching on mobile devices can also access the live broadcast through the JioTV app.

Jio customers can watch matches live on their JioFiber and AirFiber set-top boxes using the JioTV+ app on the Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2 channels.

Want Full HD streaming? ZEE5 remains the official digital platform

Those looking for a higher-quality streaming experience, along with multiple commentary language options, can watch the matches on ZEE5, the tournament’s official digital streaming partner in India.

Rather than opting for a long-term subscription, fans can purchase the dedicated FIFA World Cup + All Access pack. The standard entry-level plan is ₹799 for three months, which covers all the remaining World Cup matches and also provides access to ZEE5’s premium entertainment catalogue. In some limited-time promotions, ZEE5 has offered a discounted 1-month version at ₹399, but the base price remains ₹799 for three months.

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Which option should you choose?

If you’re simply looking to watch the matches live and have a DD Free Dish, DD Sports seems the best bet. If picture quality, multiple camera angles and digital convenience matter more, the ZEE5 World Cup pack is the official premium option.

With just four matches left, including the third-place Playoff game, the football’s biggest stage is ready for its grand finale and Indian fans have multiple ways to follow every moment live.