As the final whistle blew at Atlanta Stadium, the reality of England’s 1–2 defeat to Argentina sank in. Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute opener had the nation dreaming of a first World Cup final in 60 years. But a late equaliser from Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute and a stoppage-time winner from Lautaro Martinez did more than book Argentina’s ticket to Sunday’s final against Spain. It confirmed a pattern that has now repeated itself five times in eight years.

Over the last eight years, England have blown five genuine chances to win a major title. By falling in the semi-finals in Atlanta, the Three Lions have added a fifth entry to a ledger no other footballing nation of their stature has assembled in the same span.

The Brutal 8-Year Ledger (2018–2026)

Tournament Stage Reached How It Ended 2018 World Cup Semi-final Led 1–0 (Trippier), Croatia equalised 68′, lost 1–2 in extra time Euro 2020 (held 2021) Final Led 1–0 (Shaw), Italy equalised 67′, lost on penalties at Wembley 2022 World Cup Quarter-final Trailed, Kane equalised 1–1 from the spot, lost 1–2 after Kane missed a second penalty Euro 2024 Final Trailed, Palmer equalised 1–1, lost 1–2 in Berlin 2026 World Cup Semi-final Led 1–0 (Gordon), Argentina equalised 85′, lost 1–2 in stoppage time

Between the men’s European Championships and World Cups played from 2018 to 2026, England’s record reads two finals, two semi-finals, and one quarter-final. All five ended the same way: a position worth winning, thrown away in the closing stages.

The Anatomy of a Choke

Call it what it is. Over three World Cups and two European Championships, England have been ahead or level in the closing stages of five separate knockout matches that mattered most, and have failed to see out a single one of them. In 2018 and again in Atlanta, they held a lead deep into the second half and conceded it. In the 2022 quarter-final and the Euro 2024 final, they fought back to parity from behind, only to concede again within minutes.

There is no version of elite tournament football in which conceding five separate advantages, three leads and two hard-won equalisers, across five knockout ties in eight years is bad luck. It is a pattern, and patterns have causes: a squad that goes into its shell once ahead, a bench that cannot see out a lead from midfield, a manager’s substitutions arriving too late to change momentum.

England do not lose these matches in the manner of a team overwhelmed. They lose them in the manner of a team that cannot finish what it starts, which is the textbook definition of a choke.

To reach the final four of a major tournament five times in eight years requires elite squad depth and world-class talent. Thomas Tuchel’s side, like Gareth Southgate’s before it, has shed England’s old reputation for crashing out early and being humiliated. But reaching the threshold and then failing to cross it, on the same pattern, five times running, is no longer misfortune. It is the identity of this generation of players until they prove otherwise.

England face France in the third-place play-off in Miami on Saturday 18 July. Even a win there will not settle this argument, though.