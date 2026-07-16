A social media post published nearly five years ago has resurfaced after Argentina and Spain booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, leaving football fans wondering whether an unlikely prediction could now be completed this weekend.

The post, originally shared on X on July 12, 2021, has gone viral following Argentina’s 2-1 comeback win over England in the second semi-final. It reads:

“Argentina just beat Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, 3-2.”

With both Argentina and Spain now through to Sunday’s showpiece, the post has correctly predicted the finalists. The only part left to be decided is whether Argentina will indeed beat Spain 3-2 to lift the trophy.

A prediction that has taken over social media

The post, shared by an account called @actuallyimthe, has spread rapidly across X over the past 24 hours. Thousands of users have reposted screenshots, with many joking that the account deserves “time traveller” status after correctly calling the final pairing years before the tournament.

Others have urged fans not to “jinx” the outcome, while some have described it as one of the most remarkable football predictions to resurface during a major tournament.

The post first gained attention after Spain defeated France in the opening semi-final, but interest exploded after Argentina completed their comeback against England to make the prediction a reality, at least in terms of the finalists.

Argentina and Spain now one game away from history

Argentina secured their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, recovering from an early deficit as Lionel Messi produced two assists before Lautaro Martínez completed the turnaround.

The reigning champions are now chasing a historic second successive World Cup title, something no men’s team has achieved since Brazil defended the trophy in 1962.

Spain, meanwhile, defeated France 2-0 to reach only their second World Cup final after lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. Luis de la Fuente’s side have impressed throughout the tournament with their possession-based football and disciplined defending.

Only the scoreline remains

With the finalists now confirmed, the viral post is only one result away from becoming an astonishing prediction.

If Argentina defeat Spain 3-2, the five-year-old post will have correctly forecast not only the teams contesting the final but also its exact outcome.

Whether that proves to be coincidence or one of football’s most extraordinary internet predictions, Sunday’s World Cup final now carries an extra storyline that few supporters saw coming.