England vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Argentina beat England 2-1 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. With this win, they keep the hopes of their title defence alive and will face Spain in the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19 (20 for Indian fans).
England broke through thanks to Anthony Gordon goal in the 55th minute. They led 1-0 till the 85th minute. But Enzo Fernandez, the man, made to keep Messi in the moment all the time, kept his team in the game again with the equaliser. Then it became 2-1 Argentina as Laotaro Martinez scored in the injury time and injured many a English hearts to take his team to the final with a 2-1 victory.
What happened in the England vs Argentina Semi-Final?
National anthems were done and the two teams went for the kill in the first half. First 15 minutes was all about trying to maintain control. The first half ended with both teams stuck at 0-0. The second half began and it was Argentina who came out all guns blazing, trying to find an entry in the scoresheet. But it was Gordon who put himself on the scoresheet and the assist was from Morgan Rogers.
Pickford, the English goalkeeper made a great save to keep the score line in favour of England as the second hydration break of the game has been taken. The goalkeeper kept making a lot of saves. But when the barrage of shots became too hard to handle, one found the back of the English net from Enzo Fernandez. Then, in the injury time, Laotaro Martinez headed his team home on a Messi assist.
The Historical Fire between England and Argentina: A Rivalry Built on Drama
When England and Argentina play, football history is made. Across five prior World Cup clashes, there has never been a draw. Every single meeting has birthed an iconic moment still debated decades later:
- 1966: England manager Alf Ramsey famously labels the Argentine players “animals” following a highly physical quarterfinal.
- 1986: Diego Maradona scores the most infamous goal in history (the “Hand of God”) followed immediately by the “Goal of the Century”.
- 1998: David Beckham is sent off for a kick at Diego Simeone, culminating in England’s agonizing exit on penalties.
- 2002: Beckham secures his ultimate redemption by smashing home the winning penalty in the group stage.
Tonight, a brand-new chapter was written in Atlanta.
ENG vs ARG Football Head-to-Head Record Before Today’s Game
Historically, England holds a slight edge over the South American champions, though Argentina has taken the most crucial tournament victories:
- All-Time Meetings: 14
- England Wins: 6
- Argentina Wins: 3
- Draws: 5
- At the World Cup: 5 meetings (England 3 wins, Argentina 2 wins)
England vs Argentina HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The big day for Messi
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2026
The final is going to be an all Spanish affair in terms of language, but not when it comes to nationality! Messi up against the nation that gave him all, playing for the nation for whom he is giving it his all.
Spain. Argentina.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2026
The #fifaworldcup Final. pic.twitter.com/mfcSIkYplu
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina move to the final. Will they be able to repeat Brazil's feat and become only the second side to defend their World Cup title?
Argentina are headed back to the #fifaworldcup Final 🇦🇷— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2026
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What it means for Messi
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
That would be the end of one match and the start of another for Messi.
🏆 #fifaworldcup— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) July 15, 2026
El desahogo de quien lo dio todo 🙌
Arrodillado ante la historia. ¡Gracias por no rendirte nunca, Capitán! 🩵🤍 pic.twitter.com/3BEd7NsdPL
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What happened in the game?
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
National anthems were done and the two teams went for the kill in the first half. First 15 minutes was all about trying to maintain control. The first half ended with both teams stuck at 0-0. The second half began and it was Argentina who came out all guns blazing, trying to find an entry in the scoresheet. But it was Gordon who put himself on the scoresheet and the assist was from Morgan Rogers.
Pickford, the English goalkeeper made a great save to keep the score line in favour of England as the second hydration break of the game has been taken. The goalkeeper kept making a lot of saves. But when the barrage of shots became too hard to handle, one found the back of the English net from Enzo Fernandez. Then, in the injury time, Laotaro Martinez headed his team home on a Messi assist.
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina beat England 2-1 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. With this win, they keep the hopes of their title defence alive and will face Spain in the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19 (20 for Indian fans).
England broke through thanks to Anthony Gordon goal in the 55th minute. They led 1-0 till the 85th minute. But Enzo Fernandez, the man, made to keep Messi in the moment all the time, kept his team in the game again with the equaliser. Then it became 2-1 Argentina as Laotaro Martinez scored in the injury time and injured many a English hearts to take his team to the final with a 2-1 victory.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Martinez, Enzo Fernandez take the Albiceleste to title defence match
90+11 Minutes | Full Time
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
And it is over. Once again, it is over for England before it is. They have lost yet another semi-final after leading the game, this time around for nearly 85 minutes, Thomas Tuchel is no better than Gareth Southgate it seems as English defense is just not good enough to hold on the barrage of Argentine attacks and falters to concede two gals in a space of 7 minutes.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Laotaro Martinez does the damage, Argentines lead
90+2 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-2 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oh my god!! It's the same story once again. Every time it is the same story for the English side. Led the game for 85 minutes, they concede once and the have conceded twice in the game of seven minutes and the World Cup dream is over.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Enzo Fernandes makes it 1-1
87 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-1 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Enzo Fernandez, the man, made to keep Messi in the moment all the time, keeps his team in the game again. He scores and equalises.
It's a stunning strike no doubt, but the question is, was Messi on side when the shot was made? The VAR seems to think so as the referee did check it.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Substitutions galore
82 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Another set of substitutions then. O'Reilly and Rice go out for England and James and Burn are on. Laotaro Martinez comes on for the Argentines in place of Taglifico.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Konsa on for the English side
78 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Montiel, by the way is the fourth substitute for Argentine. The only one for England is Ezri Konsa, who has replaced the lone scorer Gordon.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Pickford is the wall
76 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Back-to-back great saves there from Pickford and that is one heck of a way to keep England ahead in the game. The header from the Argentine was right on the money.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: 3 substitutions for the Argentines
72 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Slew of changes for the Argentine side here as they look to remain alive in the contest. Otamendi, Rodrigo de Paul and Gonzalez have all been brought on.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Pickford makes a great save
68 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Jordon Pickford, the English goalkeeper has made a great save to keep the score line in favour of England as the second hydration break of the game has been taken.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Who is Anthony Gordon
64 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
In case you want to know more about the English striker, here's when we at FE profiled him after Barcelona showed interest him.
Why Barcelona are ready to pay INR 800 crore to sign 25-year-old English footballer
61 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi enters the English D, tries to create a chance, but is unable to.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Brilliant tackle from Spence.
59 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Brilliant tackle from Spence. Simeone was almost running away with the ball and Pickford would have had to do a lot to save the goal, but instead it was a great dive from Spence that saves the day so far.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Goal!! Anthony Gordon scores
55 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 1-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Goal!! Anthony Gordon. How did he manage to place himself so aptly for the cross from Harry Kane from the right flank to come in and him to just make one touch and put the ball in the Argentinian net.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Yellow card for Romero
50 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Cristian Romero does his best to avoid any goal scoring opportunity for England. But in that process he holds Jude Bellingham and has been yellow carded.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The final 45 minutes or more?
47 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
The second half has begin and it is Argentina who have come out all guns blazing, trying to find an entry in the scoresheet.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Here's where the match stands
45 Minutes | 1st Half Ends
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
As far as the possession is concerned, Argentina dominate with 56 percent, they also have more passes at 245 while England have 205. When it comes to shots, both the teams have two each. But England are ahead in the number of shots on target as they have one while Messi side has none. Both the teams have had a corner and a yellow card each.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Kane, Messi talk to ref
45 Minutes | 1st Half Ends
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
As the first half ends, both Messi and Kane, captains of their respective teams lodge their complaints with the referee before heading into the tunnel.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: End of first-half
45 Minutes | 1st Half Ends
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
And as it was supposed to be, England have a last shot at the goal, which flew over the cuckoo's nest, in the sense that the Argentine goalkeeper did not even have to try.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: 3 minutes added
45 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
The minutes of injury time has been added to the 45 minutes of the first half. It doesn't seem like any team would score, although England have the possession of the ball and would look to create one shot before heading into the tunnel.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Lisandro Martinez gets booked
42 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Now both England and Argentina are level on yellow cards as Lisandro Martinez has been pulled for pulling the shirt of the English player.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Elliot Anderson yellow carded
40 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Elliot Anderson has been yellow carded as he tried his best to fuse the Argentine counter-attack, which was built after reg free-kick that Bellingham won and Rice wasted.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Brilliant from Bellingham
38 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
What an amazing piece of football there from the English boys down the right wing. Bellingham, in the end gets a free-kick and creates the best chance for the English so far in the game.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Rice breaks free-kick
32 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
It is the first free-kick for England and Declan Rice takes it. But, the ball was way too down the far post. So wasted.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hydration break
25 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
The first hydration break of the game has been taken and if one would look at the stats, it is Argentina who have more possession, although no team has had a shot at goal so far.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Free-Kick for Argentines
18 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Messi is on the ball and it is a free-kick for Argentina. But no threat for the English defense so far.
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Foul on Kane
10 Minutes | 1st Half
England 0-0 Argentina | ENG vs ARG LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026
Harry Kane has been fouled here as the English forwards tried to create momentum here.