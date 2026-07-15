England vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Argentina beat England 2-1 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. With this win, they keep the hopes of their title defence alive and will face Spain in the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19 (20 for Indian fans).

England broke through thanks to Anthony Gordon goal in the 55th minute. They led 1-0 till the 85th minute. But Enzo Fernandez, the man, made to keep Messi in the moment all the time, kept his team in the game again with the equaliser. Then it became 2-1 Argentina as Laotaro Martinez scored in the injury time and injured many a English hearts to take his team to the final with a 2-1 victory.

What happened in the England vs Argentina Semi-Final?

National anthems were done and the two teams went for the kill in the first half. First 15 minutes was all about trying to maintain control. The first half ended with both teams stuck at 0-0. The second half began and it was Argentina who came out all guns blazing, trying to find an entry in the scoresheet. But it was Gordon who put himself on the scoresheet and the assist was from Morgan Rogers.

Pickford, the English goalkeeper made a great save to keep the score line in favour of England as the second hydration break of the game has been taken. The goalkeeper kept making a lot of saves. But when the barrage of shots became too hard to handle, one found the back of the English net from Enzo Fernandez. Then, in the injury time, Laotaro Martinez headed his team home on a Messi assist.

The Historical Fire between England and Argentina: A Rivalry Built on Drama

When England and Argentina play, football history is made. Across five prior World Cup clashes, there has never been a draw. Every single meeting has birthed an iconic moment still debated decades later:

1966: England manager Alf Ramsey famously labels the Argentine players “animals” following a highly physical quarterfinal.

England manager Alf Ramsey famously labels the Argentine players “animals” following a highly physical quarterfinal. 1986: Diego Maradona scores the most infamous goal in history (the “Hand of God”) followed immediately by the “Goal of the Century”.

Diego Maradona scores the most infamous goal in history (the “Hand of God”) followed immediately by the “Goal of the Century”. 1998: David Beckham is sent off for a kick at Diego Simeone, culminating in England’s agonizing exit on penalties.

David Beckham is sent off for a kick at Diego Simeone, culminating in England’s agonizing exit on penalties. 2002: Beckham secures his ultimate redemption by smashing home the winning penalty in the group stage.

Tonight, a brand-new chapter was written in Atlanta.

ENG vs ARG Football Head-to-Head Record Before Today’s Game

Historically, England holds a slight edge over the South American champions, though Argentina has taken the most crucial tournament victories:

All-Time Meetings: 14

14 England Wins: 6

6 Argentina Wins: 3

3 Draws: 5

5 At the World Cup: 5 meetings (England 3 wins, Argentina 2 wins)

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