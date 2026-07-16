Lionel Messi has taken pole position in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.

The Argentina captain did not add to his goal tally in Atlanta, but his influence on the contest was decisive. Messi set up both Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as Argentina came from behind to book their place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Those two assists have proved just as significant as his goals.

Messi now leads Golden Boot standings

Messi and France captain Kylian Mbappe remain level on eight goals each, but FIFA’s Golden Boot rules use assists as the first tie-breaker when players finish with the same number of goals.

Messi now has eight goals and four assists, while Mbappe has eight goals and two assists, giving the Argentine the edge with only one match remaining for both players.

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The Golden Boot will be decided over the final weekend of the tournament.

Mbappe will have an opportunity to respond when France face England in Saturday’s third-place play-off, while Messi will look to finish on top when Argentina meet Spain in the World Cup final.

Haaland’s challenge comes to an end

Norway striker Erling Haaland remains third in the scoring charts with seven goals after an outstanding tournament. However, Norway’s quarter-final elimination means Haaland has no further opportunity to improve his tally, leaving the race firmly between Messi and Mbappe.

England and Spain stars still in contention

England captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham are tied on six goals each and could still climb the standings in the third-place play-off.

Spain forwards Ousmane Dembele and Mikel Oyarzabal have both scored five times during the tournament and remain mathematical contenders ahead of Sunday’s final, although they would require an extraordinary performance to challenge the leading pair.

Golden Boot race enters final weekend

With just two matches left in the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, the battle for the tournament’s top individual scoring honour remains one of the biggest subplots.

Messi heads into the final with a narrow advantage but Mbappe still has 90 minutes and potentially extra time to close the gap before Argentina and Spain decide the destination of football’s biggest prize. The Golden Boot could be settled by the finest of margins.