The Mumbai Indians lineup for Match 24 of IPL 2026 features two glaring omissions that have left fans at the Wankhede Stadium buzzing. The Hitman, Rohit Sharma, and left-arm spin wizard Mitchell Santner are both absent from the Playing XI tonight. As MI battles to break a three-match losing streak, here is the official word on why these two stars are watching from the sidelines.

Rohit Sharma: The Hamstring Hurdle

The biggest concern for the MI camp is the fitness of their former captain. Rohit suffered a right hamstring injury during the high-scoring chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He was looking dangerous at 19 before he was seen clutching his leg and was forced to retire hurt. While scans reportedly showed no major tear, Rohit missed the team’s primary net sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hardik Pandya confirmed at the toss that the team is taking a precautionary approach given the length of the season. Rushing a 38-year-old back from a soft-tissue injury is a risk MI isn’t willing to take. Experienced South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has returned to the XI to partner Ryan Rickelton at the top.

Mitchell Santner: Out with Illness

Unlike Rohit’s injury, Santner’s absence is a sudden tactical setback caused by health issues. Team officials confirmed shortly before the toss that Mitchell Santner is unavailable due to illness. Santner had recently joined the squad after an extended break and was expected to lead the spin attack alongside Shardul Thakur. His ability to choke runs in the middle overs will be sorely missed on a flat Wankhede track. In a bold move, MI has handed a debut to youngster Mayank Rawat to fill the void.

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Will Rohit Be Back For Next Game?

For Mumbai, playing without Rohit is a psychological blow as much as a tactical one. With PBKS currently sitting 3rd on the table and unbeaten, MI’s revamped top order led by the De Kock-Rickelton duo must fire instantly to compensate for the missing experience of their talismanic opener. The medical team is monitoring Rohit daily, but fans can expect him to remain in the dugout for at least one more match to ensure a 100% recovery.