It was supposed to be the tactical masterclass that finally delivered England to their first World Cup final on foreign soil. Instead, the closing stages of the 2026 World Cup semi-final at Atlanta Stadium dissolved into a familiar, painful collapse.

For the best part of an hour Thomas Tuchel’s game plan worked. Despite one of the most cagey and defensive first halves in recent memory, England seized the initiative nine minutes into the second half when a superb Morgan Rogers cross found Anthony Gordon to break the deadlock. But what followed was a self-inflicted retreat that has left English fans furious.

This has been a Tuchel tactical masterclass. Take us home, Thomas! 👊👊👊👊 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2026

Rather than pressing their advantage, Tuchel chose to lock the game down. In the 72nd minute, he withdrew goalscorer Anthony Gordon to bring on defender Ezri Konsa. Ten minutes later, Declan Rice and Reece James were replaced by Dan Burn and teenager Nico O’Reilly, both defensive reinforcements, leaving England with a back six for the closing stages.

The passive approach did not settle the game. Jordan Pickford was called into repeated action to keep England ahead, including a smart stop from a Nico Gonzalez header, while Alexis Mac Allister twice went close for Argentina, once heading against the post. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez fired home a deserved equaliser from outside the box. Seven minutes later, in the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home a Lionel Messi cross to complete a devastating 1–2 turnaround. Two goals, seven minutes apart, ended England’s World Cup.

“This Is On Tuchel”: Fan and Pundit Reaction

Immediately following the final whistle, England supporters and pundits turned their anger on Tuchel’s in-game management.

Writing to Football365’s mailbox, one reader, Lewis, argued that switching to a back six built around Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa, given the level those two operate at, meant England deserved what followed, calling the change a pathetic display of cowardice and adding that England had thrown the match away.

😡 “Sack him!”



🤬 “Sack him now!”



O’Hara demands Thomas Tuchel loses his job after England’s loss to Argentina! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9Efk5kRse — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 15, 2026

Journalist Melissa Reddy was similarly critical in comments carried by Heavy.com, saying Tuchel had gone too defensive too early against a team that thrives when given room to keep fighting, and that a manager does not calm Messi’s Argentina down by inviting them onto the front foot.

Heavy.com’s own reporting on the match noted that Gordon’s withdrawal for Konsa was widely read inside the stadium and across social media as the moment England chose to park the bus, with the substitution immediately followed by a spell of sustained Argentine pressure on Pickford’s goal.

Joe Cole responds to Thomas Tuchel’s comments after England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.



🗣️ “I don’t want to hear excuses about facing strong teams. Everyone knew Argentina were the defending world champions before a ball was kicked. That’s not an excuse that was… pic.twitter.com/3cPSQ6iYop — ᜰ 🇦🇷 (@markklfc) July 15, 2026

A Familiar Pattern

While Thomas Tuchel was brought in to bring a colder, more ruthless tactical edge to the England dugout than his predecessor, his first major tournament test ended in the same historic heartbreak. Having taken the lead, England went defensive with almost half an hour still to play, and could not hold out. Whether that was the correct percentage call against a battle-hardened Argentina side or a fatal loss of nerve will now define the inquest into his side’s exit.