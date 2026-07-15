England and Argentina will face each other in semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, US, today. The winner will face Spain in the Final on Sunday. Fans and football pundits are eagerly excited to witness one of football’s most iconic rivalries.

Both these countries share one of football’s fiercest international rivalries, with several of their meetings etched into World Cup history. The iconic 1986 quarter-final match saw Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal, followed minutes later by his magical “Goal of the Century.” Twelve years later, the rivalry produced another dramatic chapter when David Beckham was sent off in the 1998 Round of 16, as Argentina advanced on penalties. England finally avenged, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup group stage match, defeating Argentina 1-0 thanks to Beckham’s penalty. As the two footballing giants prepare to stifle this rivalry again, here’s a look back at the last time they met in a World Cup knockout clash.

The 1986 World Cup remains the rivalry’s defining match

The quarter-final at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico remains the most talked-about meeting between the two nations. Both nations were facing off each other after the Falklands War. The match saw several controversial moments, like the Infamous Hand of God Goal by Diego Maradona. Interestingly, the match also gave people a magical moment when Maradona scored again, dribbling past 5 England players. This was named the “Goal of the Century.” Argentina won the match 2-1 before going on to lift the World Cup trophy, making it one of the World Cup’s most iconic games.

England found redemption in 2002

The 2002 World Cup clash in Sapporo, Japan, was a story of revenge for England’s captain, David Beckham. Four years after being sent off against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup match, being blamed for England’s exit. David Beckham went on to score a 44th-minute penalty won by Michael Owen. He scored the spot-kick past goalkeeper Pablo Cavallero, sealing a crucial 1-0 victory for the Three Lions. While the penalty decision remained controversial, with defender Mauricio Pochettino always maintaining he never actually touched Owen.

A rivalry shaped by legendary players

England versus Argentina has featured some of football’s greatest names across generations. Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are among the legendary names associated with this rivalry.

While England hold the overall head-to-head advantage, Argentina have enjoyed several unforgettable World Cup victories. Ultimately, it remains to be seen who emerges victorious in today’s match. Nonetheless, one thing is ensured today’s match will grab a lot of eyeballs due to a World Cup Final seat at stake. Here is an overall head-to-head record of the rivalry.