Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva has added her name to tennis history and dramatically transformed her financial future after winning the French Open title in Paris.

The 19-year-old defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday’s women’s singles final to claim her maiden Grand Slam crown. The victory made her the youngest French Open women’s champion since Monica Seles won the tournament as an 18-year-old in 1992.

But beyond the sporting milestone, the title delivered a remarkable financial windfall.

One tournament, one career-changing payday

Andreeva received €2.8 million (approximately ₹28 crore) in prize money for lifting the trophy at Roland Garros.

The figure is particularly striking because it exceeds her entire pre-tournament career earnings.

According to WTA records, Andreeva had accumulated approximately $864,030 in career prize money before arriving in Paris. Her French Open cheque alone is therefore worth more than three times what she had earned throughout her professional career up to this point.

For a player who only burst onto the global stage three years ago, the victory represents a significant financial turning point.

From teenage prodigy to Grand Slam champion

Andreeva’s rise has been one of the fastest in modern women’s tennis.

She first captured international attention at the 2023 Madrid Open, where, as a 15-year-old, she became one of the youngest players ever to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 event.

Since then, expectations around her potential have continued to grow.

At Roland Garros, she justified that hype by navigating the pressure of her first Grand Slam final with remarkable composure. Against Chwalinska, ranked No. 114 in the world, Andreeva adapted better to the windy conditions and consistently found answers to her opponent’s variety and tactical changes.

She sealed the championship with a backhand winner before dropping to her knees in celebration on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

A landmark moment for Russian tennis

The victory also carries wider significance.

Andreeva becomes the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Maria Sharapova lifted the French Open trophy in 2014.

Like other Russian and Belarusian players, Andreeva has competed under a neutral flag in recent years because of restrictions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Her tournament journey also included a politically sensitive semifinal against Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk, who did not shake hands with her after the match, reflecting a stance adopted by several Ukrainian players since 2022.

Bigger than her coach’s French Open run

The title also allowed Andreeva to surpass an achievement her coach never managed.

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez reached the French Open final in 2000 but finished runner-up. Twenty-six years later, her teenage pupil has gone one step further by lifting the trophy.

Former champion Mary Pierce presented the trophy to Andreeva after the match.

What Chwalinska earned

Although defeated in the final, Chwalinska completed one of the tournament’s most remarkable stories.

The Polish qualifier became the first women’s singles qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open final and earned €1.4 million as runner-up, a life-changing payday of her own after arriving in Paris outside the world’s top 100.

ALSO READ Zaheer Khan has more international sixes than VVS Laxman and why cricket memory refuses to believe it



What it means for Andreeva?

For Andreeva, the French Open title is about much more than a trophy.

It confirms her arrival among tennis’ elite, places her alongside some of the sport’s youngest major champions, and delivers a prize cheque larger than everything she had earned during her professional career before the tournament began.

At just 19, the Russian now leaves Paris not only as a Grand Slam champion but also as one of the sport’s most valuable rising stars.