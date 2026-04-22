As Match 32 of IPL 2026 gets closer all eyes are on the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On Wednesday, April 22, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of IPL 2026. Both teams came into this game looking to improve their position in the points table making it an important and exciting contest.

LSG entered the match with good form and a well-balanced team. Their batting has been steady and their bowlers have performed well at crucial times. Meanwhile RR have also been strong this season with an aggressive batting lineup and effective bowlers.

With the match scheduled for April 22, the big question was: who will win? To find out predictions were taken from AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude. According to these AI models Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a slight edge over LSG going into the match.

LSG vs RR AI Prediction: Gemini favors RR, says win probability is 56.4%

Google Gemini: The Statistical Edge Google Gemini slightly favors Rajasthan Royals (RR), giving them around a 56.4% chance to win. This is mainly because of their strong spin bowling and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) not doing well at home recently.

Key idea: Gemini highlights the spin pair of Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja as very important on the slow Ekana pitch. It also points out that LSG have won only 2 of their last 9 home matches showing they haven’t had much home advantage.

Final take: Because RR are strong in the middle overs with their bowling Gemini believes LSG’s main batsmen might struggle to score enough runs to win the match.

LSG vs RR AI Prediction: ChatGPT predicts RR to win, probability 58%

ChatGPT Prediction: The “Momentum” Factor ChatGPT believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a better chance of winning because their top-order batsmen are very explosive.

Key idea: It points to the amazing form of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who is scoring runs at a very fast rate (strike rate 236.54).

If RR get a strong start in the Powerplay the match could slip away from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) even before the spinners come into play.

Final take: For LSG to win, ChatGPT says they will need a special performance from Mohammed Shami to get early wickets and stop RR’s openers.

LSG vs RR AI Prediction: Claude predicts LSG to win, probability 52%

The “Tactical Turnaround” view from Claude backs the underdog Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), giving them a slight 52% chance of winning. This is based on the idea that results tend to balance out over time and the fact that LSG really need to win this match.

Key idea: Claude believes that captain Rishabh Pant could make smart decisions under pressure. It also expects LSG to use the Ekana pitch conditions, which can help bowlers, to control Rajasthan Royals (RR) aggressive batsmen.

Final take: If LSG can get through the first 6 overs without losing more than two wickets, their experienced middle order could help them win a close, low-scoring match.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Win Probability Key Logic ChatGPT Rajasthan Royals 58% Dominant Powerplay striking by Sooryavanshi & Jaiswal. Gemini Rajasthan Royals 56.4% LSG’s poor home record and RR’s elite spin attack (Bishnoi/Jadeja). Claude Lucknow Super Giants 52% A “must-win” performance led by Rishabh Pant’s captaincy.

Final Verdict

Most predictions slightly favor Rajasthan Royals (RR) because their top-order batsmen have been very consistent. Still it should be a close match especially if the game goes deep into the second innings.

If RR bat first and score more than 180 they will be strong favorites to win. But if Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bat first they will need around 175 or more to put pressure on RR’s powerful opening batsmen during the chase.