Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 1.10 crore to retain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for IPL 2026. Before the final was even played, he had already earned exactly one-fifth of that — not through his salary, but through post-match envelopes. Rs 1 lakh at a time, match after match, award after award. This is the story the scorecard alone cannot tell you.

Super Sixes: 72. Gayle Held 59 for 14 Years

Chris Gayle‘s 59 sixes in IPL 2012 was one of those records that felt permanent. Not because no one had tried. Andre Russell came close at 52, Travis Head pushed hard, but because hitting sixes at that volume, against that quality of bowling, in the highest-pressure league in the world, felt like it required a very specific kind of freakishness. Gayle had it. Nobody else came within touching distance for 14 years.

Until a 15-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, decided he hadn’t been informed about the record.

By the Eliminator alone, Vaibhav had 65 sixes and had already broken it — needing just 266 balls to get there, against Gayle’s 456. By the end of the season: 72 sixes. Thirteen more than the best anyone had ever managed.

The Super Sixes award — given to the batter who hits the most sixes in a match — went to Vaibhav eight times this season. No other batter in IPL 2026 won it more than three times.

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But the award column doesn’t show you how those sixes were hit. That requires a different kind of telling.

Match 3. First over. Jasprit Bumrah, the most decorated T20 bowler of his generation, marks his run-up. Vaibhav is 15 years old and facing him in the powerplay. The first ball is full, swinging, aimed at the pads. It goes over deep square leg for six. The second is a back-of-length bumper designed to cramp him. It goes over midwicket for six. Third ball, a slower offcutter. Six, over long-on. By the time Bumrah finished his spell, the field had been rearranged three times and the boundary rope had been cleared like a low hurdle.

Match 62. Pat Cummins, fresh off a Player of the Match award himself, opens the bowling. His first delivery is a textbook T20 opening ball — full, fast, aimed at the base of off stump. Vaibhav lofts it straight back over his head. A short ball outside off, meant to test reflexes, clears backward point. The bowler’s expression says everything the scoreboard doesn’t.

The Eliminator was the culmination. Twelve sixes in 29 balls against Cummins, Siraj, and Eshan Malinga. The record was broken inside the powerplay. A 97 that stopped three runs short of what would have been the fastest century in IPL playoff history. The crowd at Mullanpur were on their feet for every one of those twelve hits, knowing they were watching something that had never been done before and may never be done quite like this again.

Super Sixes won by Vaibhav: 8

Next best in IPL 2026: Tilak Varma and Mitchell Marsh, 3 each

Super Striker: Owning the Powerplay Like It Was Reserved in His Name

Super Striker goes to the batter who scores the most runs in the first six overs. It is, in essence, a prize for terrorising the new ball. Seven times this season, the name called at the podium was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Nobody came close. Finn Allen won it three times. Abhishek Sharma three times. Surya twice. Everyone else in singles. Vaibhav won it seven times because the powerplay belonged to him this season the way it belongs to very few batters in the history of the format.

By season’s end, his powerplay runs were the most by any batter in any IPL season ever, surpassing David Warner’s 467-run record set in 2016.

The Bihar boy did it while bowlers tried everything available to them: the swinging new ball, the back-of-length bumper, the wide yorker, the knuckle ball. He found the rope regardless.

The Super Striker award, seven times over, is simply the formal acknowledgement of what every opposition captain already knew by Match 10: the first six overs were not a safe time to bowl at this boy.

Super Striker won by Vaibhav: 7

Next best in IPL 2026: Finn Allen and Abhishek Sharma, 3 each

Super Fours: The One Category He Didn’t Dominate

Super Fours — most boundaries hit in a match — went to Vaibhav three times. Three wins is a very good return. But it is here, and only here, that Vaibhav is not the season’s dominant name. Sanju Samson leads this category with four wins. Padikkal has three. Marsh has three.

This is not a weakness. It is a batting profile. Vaibhav is not scoring his runs through elegant drives and worked singles in overs 7 through 15. He is clearing the rope at the top of the innings, and the Super Sixes and Super Striker awards reflect that with far more precision than Super Fours ever could.

The man hitting 72 sixes in a season does not need the boundary-count award to make his case.

Super Fours won by Vaibhav: 3

Season leader: Sanju Samson, 4

Player of the Match: Four Times the Best Person on the Park

Player of the Match is the hardest award to win repeatedly because it demands you outperform everyone — teammates, opponents, across all 40 overs, on a given evening. Vaibhav won it four times: Match 3, Match 16, Match 64, and the Eliminator.

For context: Sanju Samson won it three times. Mitchell Marsh three times. Tilak Varma three times. Shubman Gill three times. This column is a who’s who of IPL 2026’s match-winners, and at the very top of the frequency table sits a 15-year-old from Samastipur sharing space with the tournament’s most seasoned names.

The Eliminator win is the one that will be remembered longest. The situation: win or go home. The opposition attack: Cummins, Sakib, Malinga and Hinge. The innings: 97 off 29 balls, 12 sixes, strike rate of 334.48 — the highest ever recorded in an IPL innings of 90-plus runs.

Gayle’s single-season sixes record, held for 14 years, was broken before the 7th over. A standing ovation from a full stadium for a teenager who walked off three runs short of a century and still somehow looked like the most complete performance of the night.

Player of the Match won by Vaibhav: 4

Joint season leaders: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson, 4 each

The ₹22 Lakh Calculation

Each award: ₹1 lakh. Here is where Vaibhav’s tally lands:

Award Wins Earnings Super Sixes 8 ₹8 lakh Super Striker 7 ₹7 lakh Super Fours 3 ₹3 lakh Player of the Match 4 ₹4 lakh Total 22 ₹22 lakh

Rs 22 lakh. Exactly one-fifth of his ₹1.10 crore IPL fee — earned not through his contract, but at the podium, one envelope at a time.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is the Story of IPL 2026

This tournament had no shortage of excellence. Marsh was relentless. Samson was authoritative. Gill was elegant. Kohli was Kohli. But strip back every scorecard, every broadcast, every highlight reel, and look only at the post-match ceremony — the moment when the people inside the stadium decide who moved them most, who they cannot stop talking about, who changed the shape of the evening — and one name appears more than any other.

A boy from Samastipur, Bihar. ₹1.10 crore on his contract. 72 sixes to his name. Fourteen years of records erased. And the Final column in that table is still blank.

That last envelope hasn’t been handed out yet. As the IPL 2026 final ends, he could win more awards, which is enough to show why Vaibhav ran the IPL 2026 all along.

IPL 2026 Performance Awards Ledger