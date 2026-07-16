Waaree Energies has commenced operations at a 5.15-GWh battery energy storage system container manufacturing facility in Gujarat, scaling up from the originally planned 3.5 GWh as it advances towards a 20-GWh manufacturing roadmap.

The facility has been commissioned through subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing. The capacity was raised by 1.65 GWh through debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells.

The plant is equipped with Industry 4.0 technologies, automated guided vehicles, intelligent material handling, automated assembly lines and advanced testing and quality-assurance systems. It will manufacture BESS containers for utility-scale and commercial and industrial applications.

During the current financial year, Waaree ESS plans to operationalise 5.15 GWh of battery-pack manufacturing capacity and 3.5 GWh of lithium-cell capacity. These form part of its integrated manufacturing strategy covering lithium cells, battery packs and BESS containers.

Supporting Grid Stability

A battery energy storage system stores electricity in rechargeable batteries and supplies it when required. The company said such systems allow renewable power generated during the day to be used during peak demand, helping improve grid stability, reduce renewable-energy curtailment and lower dependence on conventional peaking plants.

“Battery Energy Storage Systems are the backbone of a renewable-powered future. As India accelerates its clean energy transition, reliable and domestically manufactured energy storage will be essential for ensuring grid stability, energy security and sustainable growth,” Waaree Director Sunil Rathi said.

“With planned capacities of 3.5 GWh lithium cells and 5.15 GWh battery packs, Waaree ESS is committed to delivering world-class, Made-in-India energy storage solutions,” he added.

Waaree ESS develops battery technologies and integrated storage solutions for utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and infrastructure projects. The company said domestic manufacturing would help reduce dependence on imported technologies while supporting faster delivery.