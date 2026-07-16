Passengers travelling through Delhi Cantt railway station should check their train’s platform before arriving at the station. Northern Railway has now revised the platform numbers of 43 train services, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Garib Rath and several Superfast and Express trains.

In a post on X, Northern Railway said, “Platform numbers of the following trains have been changed at Delhi Cantt Railway Station.” The railway zone also advised passengers to check the NTES app or contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for the latest updates.

According to the schedules released by Northern Railway, the revised platform arrangement will be implemented in phases, with changes taking effect between July 15 and July 21 for different trains. Most of the revised platform arrangements will remain in force until October 13, 2026.

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Which trains are affected?

The revised platform plan covers 43 train services connecting Delhi with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The affected services include premium trains such as:

  • Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26471) and Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat Express (26472)
  • Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26481) and Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express (26482)
  • Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express (12957)
  • Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express (12065)
  • Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12016)
  • Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express (12216)
  • Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express (20474)
  • Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (12464)
  • Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (22464)
  • Jaipur–Delhi Cantt Sainik Express (19701/19702) and Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast Express (20410/20409)
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The revised list also includes Rajdhani, AC Double Decker, Rajasthan Humsafar, Malani Superfast, Mandore Superfast, Ashram Express, Runicha Express, Bareilly Express, Lalgarh Express, Kamakhya Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh services and several special and weekly trains.

Check full list here

Train No.Train NameRevised PlatformEffective Period
19701Jaipur Jn–Delhi Cantt Sainik ExpressPlatform 4Till Oct 13, 2026
19702Delhi Cantt–Jaipur Jn Sainik ExpressPlatform 4Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
26471Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat ExpressPlatform 4Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026
26472Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat ExpressPlatform 4Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026
26481Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat ExpressPlatform 4Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
26482Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat ExpressPlatform 4Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
20410Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
20409Delhi Cantt–Bathinda Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
22481Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12458Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12957Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12250Jaisalmer–Shakur Basti Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
20913Rajkot–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12985Jaipur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Double Decker ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
19403Bhuj–Delhi ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
22949Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
22985Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Humsafar ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12065Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
20487Barmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Malani Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
19337Indore–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
20983Bhuj–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
14029Shri Ganganagar–Delhi ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
20937Porbandar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
12016Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi ExpressPlatform 4Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
19609Udaipur City–Yog Nagari Rishikesh ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
04829Jodhpur–Gorakhpur SpecialPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
15623Bhagat Ki Kothi–Kamakhya ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
09611Ajmer–Yog Nagari Rishikesh SpecialPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
20474Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
12464Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
22464Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
22491Jodhpur–Delhi Junction Mandore Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
12915Sabarmati–Delhi Junction Ashram ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
09523Okha–Shakur Basti SpecialPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
14088Jaisalmer–Delhi Junction Runicha ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
09257Bhavnagar Terminus–Shakur Basti SpecialPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
12216Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
09425Sabarmati–Haridwar SpecialPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
14312Bhuj–Bareilly ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
14322Bhuj–Bareilly ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
22471Lalgarh–Delhi Sarai Rohilla ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
14713Sirsa–Delhi Sarai Rohilla ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
22422Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast ExpressPlatform 4Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026

Check platform details before boarding

Northern Railway has advised passengers to verify the latest platform information through the NTES app, station announcements and digital display boards before heading to the platform. Travellers can also contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for assistance and real-time operational updates.

Since the revised platform arrangements will come into effect on different dates for different trains, passengers should confirm the platform details on the day of travel to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Key passenger advisory

  • Platforms have been revised for 43 train services at Delhi Cantt railway station.
  • The affected trains will operate from Platform No. 4 during the notified period.
  • Premium services, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Jan Shatabdi, Garib Rath and Rajasthan Sampark Kranti trains, are among those affected.
  • Before travelling, passengers should check the NTES app, station display boards or call Rail Madad Helpline 139 for the latest platform information.