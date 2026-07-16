Passengers travelling through Delhi Cantt railway station should check their train’s platform before arriving at the station. Northern Railway has now revised the platform numbers of 43 train services, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Garib Rath and several Superfast and Express trains.
In a post on X, Northern Railway said, “Platform numbers of the following trains have been changed at Delhi Cantt Railway Station.” The railway zone also advised passengers to check the NTES app or contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for the latest updates.
According to the schedules released by Northern Railway, the revised platform arrangement will be implemented in phases, with changes taking effect between July 15 and July 21 for different trains. Most of the revised platform arrangements will remain in force until October 13, 2026.
Which trains are affected?
The revised platform plan covers 43 train services connecting Delhi with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
The affected services include premium trains such as:
- Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26471) and Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat Express (26472)
- Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26481) and Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express (26482)
- Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express (12957)
- Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express (12065)
- Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12016)
- Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express (12216)
- Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express (20474)
- Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (12464)
- Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (22464)
- Jaipur–Delhi Cantt Sainik Express (19701/19702) and Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast Express (20410/20409)
The revised list also includes Rajdhani, AC Double Decker, Rajasthan Humsafar, Malani Superfast, Mandore Superfast, Ashram Express, Runicha Express, Bareilly Express, Lalgarh Express, Kamakhya Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh services and several special and weekly trains.
Check full list here
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Revised Platform
|Effective Period
|19701
|Jaipur Jn–Delhi Cantt Sainik Express
|Platform 4
|Till Oct 13, 2026
|19702
|Delhi Cantt–Jaipur Jn Sainik Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
|26471
|Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026
|26472
|Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026
|26481
|Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
|26482
|Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
|20410
|Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
|20409
|Delhi Cantt–Bathinda Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026
|22481
|Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12458
|Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12957
|Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12250
|Jaisalmer–Shakur Basti Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|20913
|Rajkot–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12985
|Jaipur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Double Decker Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|19403
|Bhuj–Delhi Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|22949
|Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|22985
|Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Humsafar Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12065
|Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|20487
|Barmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Malani Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|19337
|Indore–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|20983
|Bhuj–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|14029
|Shri Ganganagar–Delhi Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|20937
|Porbandar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|12016
|Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026
|19609
|Udaipur City–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|04829
|Jodhpur–Gorakhpur Special
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|15623
|Bhagat Ki Kothi–Kamakhya Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|09611
|Ajmer–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|20474
|Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|12464
|Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|22464
|Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|22491
|Jodhpur–Delhi Junction Mandore Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|12915
|Sabarmati–Delhi Junction Ashram Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|09523
|Okha–Shakur Basti Special
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|14088
|Jaisalmer–Delhi Junction Runicha Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|09257
|Bhavnagar Terminus–Shakur Basti Special
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|12216
|Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|09425
|Sabarmati–Haridwar Special
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|14312
|Bhuj–Bareilly Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|14322
|Bhuj–Bareilly Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|22471
|Lalgarh–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|14713
|Sirsa–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
|22422
|Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express
|Platform 4
|Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026
Check platform details before boarding
Northern Railway has advised passengers to verify the latest platform information through the NTES app, station announcements and digital display boards before heading to the platform. Travellers can also contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for assistance and real-time operational updates.
Since the revised platform arrangements will come into effect on different dates for different trains, passengers should confirm the platform details on the day of travel to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
Key passenger advisory
- Platforms have been revised for 43 train services at Delhi Cantt railway station.
- The affected trains will operate from Platform No. 4 during the notified period.
- Premium services, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Jan Shatabdi, Garib Rath and Rajasthan Sampark Kranti trains, are among those affected.
- Before travelling, passengers should check the NTES app, station display boards or call Rail Madad Helpline 139 for the latest platform information.