Passengers travelling through Delhi Cantt railway station should check their train’s platform before arriving at the station. Northern Railway has now revised the platform numbers of 43 train services, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Garib Rath and several Superfast and Express trains.

In a post on X, Northern Railway said, “Platform numbers of the following trains have been changed at Delhi Cantt Railway Station.” The railway zone also advised passengers to check the NTES app or contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for the latest updates.

According to the schedules released by Northern Railway, the revised platform arrangement will be implemented in phases, with changes taking effect between July 15 and July 21 for different trains. Most of the revised platform arrangements will remain in force until October 13, 2026.

Which trains are affected?

The revised platform plan covers 43 train services connecting Delhi with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The affected services include premium trains such as:

Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26471) and Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat Express (26472)

Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26481) and Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express (26482)

Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express (12957)

Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express (12065)

Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12016)

Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express (12216)

Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express (20474)

Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (12464)

Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express (22464)

Jaipur–Delhi Cantt Sainik Express (19701/19702) and Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast Express (20410/20409)

The revised list also includes Rajdhani, AC Double Decker, Rajasthan Humsafar, Malani Superfast, Mandore Superfast, Ashram Express, Runicha Express, Bareilly Express, Lalgarh Express, Kamakhya Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh services and several special and weekly trains.

KIND ATTENTION PASSENGERS !



Platform numbers of the following trains have been changed at Delhi Cantt. Railway Station. The detailed schedule is as under.



For more updates please visit NTES App or dail Rail Madad Helpline No. 139. pic.twitter.com/MwDUwHH60V — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 15, 2026

Check full list here

Train No. Train Name Revised Platform Effective Period 19701 Jaipur Jn–Delhi Cantt Sainik Express Platform 4 Till Oct 13, 2026 19702 Delhi Cantt–Jaipur Jn Sainik Express Platform 4 Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026 26471 Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express Platform 4 Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026 26472 Delhi Cantt–Bikaner Vande Bharat Express Platform 4 Jul 17–Oct 13, 2026 26481 Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express Platform 4 Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026 26482 Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express Platform 4 Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026 20410 Bathinda–Delhi Cantt Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026 20409 Delhi Cantt–Bathinda Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 16–Oct 13, 2026 22481 Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12458 Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12957 Sabarmati–New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12250 Jaisalmer–Shakur Basti Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 20913 Rajkot–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12985 Jaipur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Double Decker Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 19403 Bhuj–Delhi Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 22949 Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 22985 Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Humsafar Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12065 Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 20487 Barmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Malani Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 19337 Indore–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 20983 Bhuj–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 14029 Shri Ganganagar–Delhi Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 20937 Porbandar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 12016 Daurai–New Delhi Shatabdi Express Platform 4 Jul 15–Oct 13, 2026 19609 Udaipur City–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 04829 Jodhpur–Gorakhpur Special Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi–Kamakhya Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 09611 Ajmer–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 20474 Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Chetak Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 12464 Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 22464 Bikaner–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Rajasthan Sampark Kranti Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 22491 Jodhpur–Delhi Junction Mandore Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 12915 Sabarmati–Delhi Junction Ashram Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 09523 Okha–Shakur Basti Special Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 14088 Jaisalmer–Delhi Junction Runicha Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 09257 Bhavnagar Terminus–Shakur Basti Special Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 12216 Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 09425 Sabarmati–Haridwar Special Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 14312 Bhuj–Bareilly Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 14322 Bhuj–Bareilly Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 22471 Lalgarh–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 14713 Sirsa–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026 22422 Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Express Platform 4 Jul 21–Oct 13, 2026

Check platform details before boarding

Northern Railway has advised passengers to verify the latest platform information through the NTES app, station announcements and digital display boards before heading to the platform. Travellers can also contact Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for assistance and real-time operational updates.

Since the revised platform arrangements will come into effect on different dates for different trains, passengers should confirm the platform details on the day of travel to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Key passenger advisory