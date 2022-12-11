Green FIFA stadiums: Carbon friendly or not, the host country has some of the best architectural marvels as the game’s venues

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is the most popular sports event of the year. Not for one but two reasons. The event is estimated to be the ‘first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup in history’. Also, the game is being hosted at some of the world’s architectural marvels this year.

But the event has attracted a lot of flak from its critics. An investigation carried out by the non-profit environment group Carbon Market Watch questioned the carbon-neutral label, and doubts on the claim, which likely underestimates the tournament’s true emissions levels and climate impact.

Stadiums are unlikely to be the most efficient venues for the community services. The organisers estimate that the World Cup will emit 3.6 megatonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e).

As per Carbon Market Watch online report, this does not accurately represent the tournament’s actual footprint. Future extensive use of so many stadiums in such a small geographical space is uncertain, especially when Doha had only one major stadium before it was awarded the World Cup.

But all the eight prominent stadiums in Doha, without a doubt, are architectural marvels known for their design features. For example, Lusail Stadium is the biggest in the host country and has a seating capacity of over 80,000. It is covered by a curved exterior of golden, triangular panels mounted on a steel frame.

It is likely to host the final match and has district cooling (DC), a greener solution to conventional air conditioning systems that has been implemented to provide thermal comfort while minimising carbon footprint.

DC networks deliver chilled water from a central plant to buildings via an insulated network of pipes. It is true that the exemplary design is ideal for densely populated infrastructures such as stadiums and can enable a circular economy by promoting renewable energy systems and natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and seawater to exchange heat. This initiative is expected to set a precedent for innovative and sustainable cooling solutions for the future.

Other Qatar stadiums like Al Bayt Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium also use DC technologies to fulfill their cooling requirements in the scorching heat of Qatar. “It substantially decreases power consumption. DC systems are 20-50% more energy efficient than AC systems, ensure minimal to zero refrigerant leakage and allow for peak shaving through thermal energy storage. Qatar had showcased the sustainability initiatives it planned to implement at the FIFA Worldcup 2022 as it launched ‘Scoring For The Goals’ at the United Nations in September this year. “Scoring For The Goals” highlights the pivotal role football plays in enhancing sustainable development, peace, tolerance, inclusion and climate action,” says Sudheer Perla, country head, Tabreed India, a part of Tabreed, a leading provider of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly district cooling solutions to several of GCC iconic landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as key locations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. It is now available in India.

Another notable venue is the Stadium 974 which is named after Qatar’s international dialling code, as well as the number of shipping containers used to build its staircases, kiosks, bathrooms and parts of its exterior. The iconic Al Janoub Stadium has 40,000 seats, and has a fully retractable roof to help keep players and fans cool. It is believed that once the tournament is over, the capacity of Al Janoub will be downsized and the seats would be donated to other sporting projects later. It is boat shaped and has a mesmerising design inspired by the wind-filled sails of traditional dhow boats in Qatar, while Khalifa International Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1976, has huge arches and space designed by Dar Al-Handasah, an international multidisciplinary consulting organisation. The stadium is designed in a manner that it complements the stadium’s cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for fans.