The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain produced plenty of debate over refereeing decisions, but one of the night’s most unusual moments came long before either side found the net.

Just eight minutes into the contest at Dallas Stadium, referee Ivan Barton was forced to briefly stop play after realising he had forgotten one of the essential tools of his trade, his vanishing spray.

The moment, which lasted only a few seconds, quickly spread across social media and provided a rare moment of levity before the match became engulfed in far more contentious officiating decisions.

ALSO READ Yamal better than Mbappe: 5 reasons why Spain beat France to enter World Cup Final

What happened?

The incident followed an early foul by France midfielder Adrien Rabiot on Spain’s Dani Olmo. Rabiot caught Olmo’s foot, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area and becoming the first player booked in the match.

As Barton prepared to mark out the mandatory distance for France’s defensive wall, the Salvadoran official suddenly realised he was not carrying his white vanishing spray, the foam used by referees to indicate where the wall must stand and where the free-kick should be taken.

With play unable to restart, Barton briefly smiled and walked towards the touchline before fourth official Glenn Nyberg hurried onto the pitch carrying the spray can.

Only after receiving it could Barton mark the turf and allow the game to continue. The interruption lasted less than a minute but immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Why do referees use vanishing spray?

Vanishing spray has become a standard part of elite football officiating since FIFA introduced it at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The temporary foam disappears within a minute or two after being sprayed.

It serves two purposes:

marks the spot from which the free-kick must be taken;

marks the minimum 10-yard distance the defending wall must observe.

The spray helps reduce arguments between players and officials while making it easier for referees to enforce the Laws of the Game.

Commentators spotted it immediately

The unusual delay did not go unnoticed by broadcasters. Commentating on BBC Radio 5 Live, former England striker Chris Sutton joked:

“The referee has forgotten his spray. Come on, you have two jobs. Remember your whistle and remember your spray.” The light-hearted exchange contrasted sharply with the mood later in the match.

The forgotten spray was only the beginning

Barton remained at the centre of attention throughout the evening.

Spain eventually took the lead after he awarded a first-half penalty when Lucas Digne brought down Lamine Yamal inside the area. The decision survived a VAR check despite protests from the French players.

Later in the half, Barton initially awarded France a dangerous free-kick after ruling that Fabián Ruiz had fouled Ousmane Dembele just outside the penalty area.

However, after consulting his assistant referee before play restarted, he reversed the decision when it became clear there had been no meaningful contact.

The sequence briefly caused confusion inside the stadium, with many spectators initially believing VAR had intervened.

Deschamps questions officiating

France coach Didier Deschamps stopped short of blaming the officials for his side’s defeat but admitted several decisions had frustrated him.

Speaking after Spain’s 2-0 victory, he questioned whether Barton had officiated the match at the level expected of a World Cup semi-final, describing his concerns as “an accumulation of things” rather than focusing solely on the penalty.

Deschamps also acknowledged that Spain had been the better side and deserved their place in the final.

Who is Ivan Barton?

Barton, 35, is one of CONCACAF’s most experienced referees.

Born in Santa Ana, El Salvador, he previously worked as a university professor of organic chemistry after earning a degree in chemical sciences before becoming a full-time international referee.

He made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar in 2022 and has continued to receive major appointments during the 2026 tournament, including the Round of 16 meeting between Colombia and Switzerland.

Earlier in this World Cup, Barton also became the first referee to send off a player under FIFA’s communication transparency guidelines after Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón repeatedly covered his mouth while arguing with officials during a match against Turkey.

He has also previously suspended a CONCACAF Nations League fixture between the United States and Mexico because of homophobic chants from supporters.

A viral moment in an eventful semi-final

Ultimately, Spain’s victory, secured through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, booked their place in the World Cup final.

But before the tactical battles and refereeing controversies unfolded, it was Barton’s forgotten vanishing spray that briefly stole the spotlight, producing one of the most bizarre moments of the tournament.