The upcoming match between England vs Italy is expected to bring plenty of excitement in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

England came into this World Cup as one of the main teams expected to win the trophy. They have played some very good cricket, but there have also been a few moments where they looked a bit shaky.

So far in Group C, they have played three matches and won two of them. They had a thrilling 4-run win against Nepal, lost by 30 runs to West Indies, and then bounced back with a strong five-wicket win over Scotland.

vs Nepal: Won by 4 runs

vs West IndiesWest Indies: Lost by 30 runs

vs Scotland: Won by 5 wickets

For Italy, this World Cup has been truly special. It is their first time playing in a T20 World Cup, and they have already proved that they are not just here to participate.

They started the tournament with a big 73-run loss against Scotland. But they made a strong comeback by beating Nepal by 10 wickets at their first-ever win in T20 World Cup history.

vs Scotland: Lost by 73 runs

vs Nepal: Won by 10 wickets

When and where to watch ENG vs ITA live streaming

ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST on February 15. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch ENG vs ITA live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Squad

ENG squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.



Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (captain), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade (wicketkeeper), Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.