Elon Musk runs multiple companies at once — Tesla, SpaceX, X, xAI and Neuralink among them — while still finding time for his children and his famously chaotic sleep schedule.

The question that follows him everywhere is simple: how does one person do this much? As per Business Insider’s reporting on his working style, the answer is not superhuman focus or genius alone, but a rigid scheduling method known as the ‘5-minute rule.’

What the 5-minute rule actually is

The technique, widely referred to as time blocking or time boxing, involves dividing the entire day into five-minute segments, with each segment assigned to a specific task well before the day begins.

According to Business Insider’s account of Musk’s routine, he does not leave blocks of his schedule open to chance; from checking emails to eating meals to sitting in back-to-back meetings, every task is allotted an exact slice of time, and once that slice ends, he moves to the next one.

The Independent has separately reported that Musk dedicates close to 80 to 100 hours a week shuttling between Tesla’s Bay Area base and SpaceX’s Los Angeles headquarters, a workload that partly explains why his schedule is broken down to such a granular level.

This is a stricter version of ordinary time blocking. Where most professionals divide their day into broad chunks of an hour or more, Musk’s version compresses decision-making down to five-minute intervals. Business Insider has reported that Musk has been known to finish lunch in as little as five minutes during meetings, treating meals as just another task slotted into the grid rather than a separate break.

The habit is not unique to Musk. Time blocking as a broader productivity method has also been associated with figures such as Bill Gates, and productivity researcher Cal Newport has written extensively on similar scheduling systems. What sets Musk’s version apart, as per accounts of his routine, is the sheer granularity of five-minute increments applied across a workweek that has, at various points, stretched well beyond 80 hours.

Efficiency over hierarchy: the philosophy behind the method

The 5-minute rule does not exist in isolation. It reveals a broader philosophy Musk has repeatedly emphasised in how he runs his companies; one that is best captured in an internal memo he sent Tesla employees titled “Communication Within Tesla.” The memo, whose contents have been reported on by multiple business outlets, including Business Insider and Electrek, lays out his views on meetings and hierarchy.

“Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the chain of command,” Musk wrote in the memo. He added that excessive meetings are “the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time,” and instructed staff to walk out of any meeting the moment it stopped adding value, reasoning that it is “not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.”

This same emphasis on stripping away friction is echoed in Ashlee Vance’s biography, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” which documents Musk’s preference for direct, unfiltered communication over layered corporate processes.

A routine built for output, not balance

Multiple outlets over the years have described Musk’s typical schedule as starting around 7 am, though according to more recent reporting, the billionaire wakes up closer to 9 am, and then eats a breakfast of steak, eggs and coffee.

It has also been reported that he regularly skips or cuts short meals, prefers asynchronous communication such as email over phone calls, and doesn’t pick up his phone for non-urgent matters during work blocks.

It is worth noting that this level of scheduling intensity comes with trade-offs. Business Insider has reported that Musk has previously worked up to 120-hour weeks during company crises, and Musk himself has spoken publicly about getting roughly six hours of sleep a night.

Productivity researchers who study his method generally caution that the 5-minute rule is not designed for balance; it is designed for maximum output, and applying it without adjustment can just as easily lead to burnout as to breakthroughs.

For those inspired to try a version of it, time-management experts suggest starting with a looser structure, 15 or 30-minute blocks rather than five, and building in buffer time between tasks to absorb the unexpected. The underlying principle, however, remains the one Musk has built his career on: deciding in advance exactly how time will be spent, rather than reacting to whatever demands attention loudest.