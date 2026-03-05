The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, that Babar Azam has been left out of the 15-man squad for the national team’s three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting March 11. The decision follows a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign where Babar managed only 91 runs across four outings, eventually losing his place in the playing XI for the final group game against Sri Lanka. This “surgical strike” by the selection committee signals that Pakistan have decided to move on from the once ‘King’ of their batting lineup.

Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman Also Face PCB’s Fury

However, Babar is not the only high-profile casualty in this post-World Cup purge. In a massive overhaul aimed at the 2027 World Cup cycle, selectors have also sidelined six other prominent names: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed. While some omissions, like Naseem Shah, are reportedly due to minor fitness concerns, the exclusion of white-ball mainstays like Fakhar and Shadab highlights a shift toward a “no-reputation” policy.

With several senior stars paying the price for the Super 8 exit, the management has drafted in six uncapped players to inject fresh “intent” into the squad. This bold move by the PCB is being viewed as a final warning to the established stars that performance, not past glory, is the only currency that matters as they prepare for the tough subcontinental conditions in Bangladesh.

Pakistan 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh 2026 Schedule

All matches will be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, and are scheduled as Day/Night fixtures.