The Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Kotak mutual fund case has caused unease among not only the mutual fund industry, but also among all fund managers, and those who owe a fiduciary duty towards their clients. The term “fiduciary duty” can be vague, and varies with the relationship between the person who owes the duty and the person to whom it is owed, but it invariably involves a duty of good faith, trust, and honesty. In the specific context of fund managers, it requires them to act in the best interest, and for the benefit of the investors.

Kotak MF launched six close-ended schemes, which were to mature during April to May 2019. Out of the Rs 1,625 crore collected by the schemes, approximately Rs 266 crore was invested in debentures of two Essel Group companies. This was secured by pledging shares of Zee Limited, to the tune of 1.5 times the schemes’ exposure. When Zee’s price collapsed in early 2019 and lenders across the market began invoking their pledges, the cover fell below the agreed level.

At that point, Kotak MF could either enforce its pledge at once, selling a large block of Zee into a falling market and crystallising a loss of approximately Rs 376 crore for its unitholders, or extend the debentures and pursue an orderly recovery. The former option would have further lowered Zee’s shares, as well as harmed the other lenders, and the latter option, which Kotak MF chose, resulted in profits to the unitholders.

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By extending the debentures, the schemes were not wound up on their maturity dates in April to May 2019, resulting in a breach of the Mutual Fund Regulations. Instead, the unitholders were paid in part, and the balance was paid out by September 2019, about four-five months after the schemes should have been wound up. After completing its inquiries, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised Kotak MF, its senior management, as well as the trustees. The Securities Appellate Tribunal, while removing certain directions, largely upheld Sebi’s action, which was then affirmed by the Supreme Court (SC) as well.

The ultimate decision taken by Kotak MF and its officers is aligned with their fiduciary duties.

The SC relies on investors’ awareness of risk in investing in securities while arriving at its conclusions, and the obligations on Kotak MF under the regulatory framework. Surprisingly, the apex court has missed the central point that Kotak MF was required to act in the best interest, and for the benefit of its unitholders. In fact, the mutual fund regulations mandate that investments are to be taken in the interest of unitholders. Any fiduciary asked to choose between those outcomes on behalf of the people whose money it manages would choose what Kotak MF chose. That is their job.

According to the SC, excusing a profitable breach would incentivise the next one, in a progression from profit to greed and from greed to systemic failure. But this reads conduct backwards, from result to motive. In early 2019 no one knew whether the standstill would hold or collapse. The decision had to be taken under uncertainty, on the information then available, as every investment decision is. A fiduciary who picks the course that appears least harmful to investors, and is later proved right, has not acted out of greed. Prudence is measured before the event, not after it. A court cannot call the outcome immaterial and, in the same breath, read culpability out of it.

The deeper flaw is the assumption that compliance and investor protection always run together. The winding-up rule exists to return unitholders their money on the promised date and to stop a closed scheme carrying open-ended risk. If applied to the letter, Kotak MF would have had to sell Zee’s shares in a collapsing market, resulting in the very harm the framework is intended to avoid. The fund’s fiduciary duty pulled the other way. When a timing rule and the duty it serves point in opposite directions, the investor protection argument is far from puerile. The harshness of the judgment sends a message: it tells a fiduciary that the safe course is mechanical compliance even where compliance would hurt the investor. A regulatory philosophy that says outcomes are immaterial cannot govern actors whose defining legal duty is to produce good outcomes.

The mutual fund regulations do not contemplate a situation where a promoter-pledge structure collapses 90 days before maturity, because regulations cannot contemplate everything. When the unforeseen happens, we rely on fiduciaries to exercise judgement. Instead, the SC announced that it could not examine the commercial prudence of the decision, and then penalised the decision anyway. It refused to weigh the economics while punishing an economic choice.

Kotak MF used neither, and provided Sebi with limited information until it was asked, days after the first schemes had matured. That may not be ideal, but in the absence of a babysitter rule, is not a legal breach. A pathway similar to what was implemented by Kotak, which Sebi introduced in 2018, called side-pocketing, was not available to Kotak as it was prospective. In economic terms, what Kotak did was nearly the same. What Kotak did was act in a regulatory vacuum, implementing a solution the regulator itself recognised in 2018. Given the above, attaching personal responsibility to senior functionaries of the manager and the trustee is also over-the-top regulation. Outcomes cannot be immaterial when they would exonerate and decisive when they condemn. The rules exist to protect the investor, not the other way round.

Co-authored with Parker Karia and Sudiksha Moorthi, Senior Associate and Associate at Finsec Law Advisors

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.