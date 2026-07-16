VFS Global has said that Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services for India in Australia will restart only after they are reinstated by the competent authorities. The company clarified that there is no confirmed timeline for the suspended services to resume.

The update comes after CPV services across Australia were temporarily suspended from July 1, 2026, following directions issued by the High Commission of India in Canberra. VFS Global has advised applicants to keep checking updates from the High Commission and the Consulates General of India in Australia for the latest information.

Customer support strengthened during suspension

VFS Global acknowledged that the suspension may cause inconvenience, especially for people with urgent travel plans or consular needs. It said it has strengthened its customer support arrangements to help applicants during the disruption.

“In accordance with the public notice and instructions issued by the High Commission of India in Canberra, Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services in Australia will be temporarily unavailable with effect from 1 July 2026 until further notice.

We understand that this temporary disruption may cause inconvenience and uncertainty, particularly for applicants with urgent travel or consular requirements.

To support applicants during this interim period, VFS Global has strengthened its customer support arrangements. Our dedicated call centre is available on 03 9956 3830 from 09:00 to 15:30 AEST to respond to telephone enquiries. In addition, a dedicated team is handling email enquiries as promptly as possible at info.ind_aus@vfshelpline.com,” read the statement.

Pending applications to remain on hold

The company said applicants who require emergency consular assistance should directly contact the High Commission of India or the relevant Consulate based on their location.

VFS Global also clarified that passports that are already ready for collection will continue to be returned through the existing passport return process. However, applications that are currently under processing will remain pending until CPV services are officially restored.

The company said staff at its India Consular Application Centres will continue assisting applicants and providing guidance based on public notices and directions issued by the High Commission of India in Canberra.