The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses across India. The results were announced on Thursday, following the release of the final answer key a day earlier. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NTA NEET website. The agency has also released the All India Rank list, state toppers, category-wise toppers, qualifying cut-offs and language-wise participation details.

NEET UG 2026 toppers: 715 highest score

The highest score in NEET UG 2026 was 715 out of 720, jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026



11.21 lakh candidates qualify;

Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;

Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;

More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;

Examination conducted in… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026

According to the NTA:

19 candidates scored above 700 marks

138 candidates scored more than 690 marks

1,492 candidates scored 650 or above

10,160 candidates scored 600 or above

90,780 candidates scored 500 or more

The NTA said more than 93% of the top 138 candidates were first-time NEET aspirants, with nearly all of them aged between 17 and 19 years. Candidates qualifying for the examination came from all 36 States and Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates, with more than 1.7 lakh candidates clearing the examination. Lakshadweep recorded 43 qualified candidates.

As many as 17 state toppers scored 700 marks or above, while 26 state toppers secured more than 690 marks.

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Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination, held on June 21, saw nearly 20 lakh candidates appear at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu.

Women accounted for more than 58% of the qualified candidates and recorded a higher qualification rate than male candidates, according to the NTA.

Category-wise NEET UG 2026 qualifying figures

The category-wise number of qualified candidates includes:

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303

The NTA has also released category-wise qualifying marks and qualifying percentiles along with the results.

Physics answer key changes affect evaluation

The final results were declared after the NTA revised its answer key for two Physics questions. One question was dropped, while two correct answers were accepted for another question. Under the evaluation policy, candidates were awarded eight bonus marks.

The examination process included the release of the provisional answer key on June 25, followed by the publication of OMR response sheets between July 13 and 15. The final answer key was released on July 16, followed by the results.

NEET UG 2026 counselling: What happens next?

With the results now declared, qualified candidates will move to the counselling stage for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes. Counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The remaining state quota seats will be filled through the respective state counselling authorities.

The NTA has advised candidates to rely only on official websites for counselling-related information. It has also warned students against fraudulent admission offers and fake communications seeking money, personal details or login credentials.