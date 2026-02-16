The markets are in the green in midday trade on February 16, though the gains were measured rather than emphatic. The Nifty stood at around 25,560, while the Sensex was at 82,900, higher by 0.34%.

Beneath those modest benchmark levels, individual counters were anything but calm. Listings disappointed, infrastructure names slipped, metals reacted to regulatory trouble, and a pharmaceutical stock drew aggressive buying.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Kwality Wall’s Industries

Kwality Wall’s Industries, the demerged ice cream arm of Hindustan Unilever, made its market debut at a steep discount. The stock opened at Rs 29.80 on the NSE, a 25.87% discount to its adjusted price of Rs 40.20. On the BSE, it listed at Rs 29.90, reflecting a 21.6% discount to its adjusted price of Rs 38.15.

The stock was trading at Rs 30.90 on the NSE, down 22.16% relative to the issue price but about 5% above its opening level. Hindustan Unilever had received approval on February 12 for the listing of 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of Rs 1 each. The demerger, cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal on November 6 and effective from December 1, provided shareholders one share of Kwality Wall’s for every HUL share held. With this, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd has become the country’s first standalone listed ice cream company, housing brands such as Cornetto and Magnum.

Kfin Technologies

The shares of Kfin Technologies gained sharply on February 16 after the company reported strong results for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026.

Kfin Tech shares jumped more than 4%. Kfin Technologies on February 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.99 crore for the third quarter of FY26. This marks a 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the Rs 90.18 crore net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility extended its slide, falling as much as 6.73% to a 52-week low of Rs 28.81. Around 10:08 am, the stock was down 5.92% at Rs 29.06.

For Q3 FY26, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 487 crore, narrowing from Rs 564 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations, however, declined sharply by 55.02% year-on-year to Rs 470 crore from Rs 1,045 crore. Deliveries during the quarter stood at 32,680 units.

The company described the period as a structural reset, citing retail realignment and cost recalibration amid slower EV penetration. The market response was unforgiving. Losses narrowed, yes. Revenues shrank dramatically. Traders focused on the latter.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper declined as much as 3.94% to Rs 568.30 after the Jharkhand government issued a demand notice exceeding Rs 929 crore. The notice, issued by the District Mining Office, Jamshedpur, alleges production from the Surda mine without valid statutory clearances or beyond permissible limits between 2000-01 and 2016-17, invoking Section 21(5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957, in line with the Common Cause judgement.

The regulatory overhang compounded the pressure already seen in metal counters last week, when global gold and silver prices dropped sharply on a stronger dollar and firm US employment data. Metals are sensitive to macro signals. Add a legal demand of this magnitude, and sentiment turns cautious quickly.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro was in focus after announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Power Development Ltd has agreed to divest 100% equity and convertible instruments in Nabha Power Ltd to Torrent Power Ltd, subject to regulatory approvals.

The divestment aligns with L&T’s strategy to exit development projects and monetise mature assets. Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan stated that the move aims to unlock value and strengthen core businesses. Torrent Power Chairman Samir Mehta described the acquisition as entry into northern India’s power market, adding that the asset will provide fully contracted cash flows and support portfolio diversification without development risk.

Aye Finance

Aye Finance listed flat at Rs 129 on both the NSE and BSE, matching its IPO issue price of Rs 129. There were no listing gains. A lot consisted of 116 shares, and investors who received allotment saw no premium on debut.

The Rs 1,010 crore issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by existing investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to strengthen the capital base. Subscription reached 97%, with bids for 4,42,21,288 shares against 4,55,32,785 on offer.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers slipped as much as 4.86% after reporting Q3 FY26 results. The stock was trading 4.25% lower at Rs 42.16.

The company posted a 96.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 210.71 crore from Rs 6,026.11 crore in Q3 FY25. The sharp fall was attributed to the implementation of the new labour code, which led to a one-time impact of Rs 42.7 crore and a material increase in provisions for employee benefits. Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 253 crore from Rs 222 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 7.6% to Rs 1,871.17 crore from Rs 2,025.44 crore.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma surged as much as 10.95% on the NSE after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India. The stock saw trading volumes jump 6.4 times to 43.91 lakh shares, compared to an average of 6.83 lakh shares.

The company stated it will launch the product in March 2026. Semaglutide is indicated for adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

IT stocks

IT services companies remain on the radar as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 commences. The sector has endured heavy selling in recent weeks, and commentary from global and domestic technology leaders is expected to influence sentiment.

The Expo, spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, is expected to host over 2.5 lakh visitors and feature 13 country pavilions, including Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The scale is ambitious.