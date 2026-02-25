Gold and silver posted firm gains across domestic and global markets, with MCX and COMEX contracts both trading higher alongside ETFs. On MCX, Gold Futures for 2 April 2026 were trading at Rs 1,60,750.00/10 gm, up 0.49%, while Silver Futures for 5 March 2026 stood at Rs 2,67,394/kg, jumping 2.55%.

On Comex, Gold Futures were at $5201.6 per troy ounce, higher by $25.3 or 0.49%, with volume of 17,162 contracts. Silver Futures were trading at $89.355 per troy ounce, up $1.849 or 2.11%, with volume of 5,248 contracts. The strength in silver was more pronounced both in percentage terms and in absolute movement, and that tone carried into ETFs as well.

Silver ETFs

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 25.68, up 0.98%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 253.37, gaining 1.08%.

Zerodha Silver ETF was at Rs 26.85, higher by 0.94%, and Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 25.92 with a rise of 1.01%. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF quoted Rs 264.00, up 0.88%, whereas HDFC Silver ETF was at Rs 253.30, climbing 1.07%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF traded at Rs 263.94 with a 0.98% increase, and SBI Silver ETF moved to Rs 258.82, up 0.98%. UTI Silver ETF was priced at Rs 255.38, advancing 1.01%, while Kotak Silver ETF stood at Rs 256.30, up 1.04%. DSP Silver ETF traded at Rs 255.10, higher by 1.07%, and Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 262.62, posting a 1.10% gain.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF quoted Rs 257.42, up 0.59%, Edelweiss Silver ETF traded at Rs 264.95 with a 1.02% rise, and Bandhan Silver ETF stood at Rs 264.53, gaining 0.49%. 360 ONE Silver ETF was at Rs 260.39, up 1.07%, while Motilal Oswal Silver ETF traded at Rs 261.00, higher by 0.80%.

Gold ETFs

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 15.40, up 0.26%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 131.40, gaining 0.14%. Zerodha Gold ETF was priced at Rs 25.01, higher by 0.20%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF quoted Rs 136.04, up 0.24%. SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme traded at Rs 135.45 with a 0.07% rise, and Groww Gold ETF stood at Rs 15.53, gaining 0.19%.

HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 136.69, up 0.18%, while Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 132.29, advancing 0.11%. Mirae Asset Gold ETF quoted Rs 154.24, higher by 0.12%, and Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 132.58, up 0.08%. Angel One Gold ETF was at Rs 14.80, gaining 0.20%, and UTI Gold ETF traded at Rs 133.60, up 0.04%. Birla Sun Life Gold ETF stood at Rs 139.43, rising 0.15%, while DSP Gold ETF was at Rs 154.25, higher by 0.25%.

Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 156.85 with a 0.13% gain, and 360 ONE Gold ETF stood at Rs 154.65, up 0.19%. Quantum Gold Fund ETF was priced at Rs 131.60, gaining 0.10%, while Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 158.41, down 0.02%. Choice Gold ETF stood at Rs 157.67, rising 0.27%, Edelweiss Gold ETF was at Rs 158.55 with a 0.57% gain, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF traded at Rs 153.70, up 0.10%. Union Gold ETF quoted Rs 155.15, advancing 0.45%, LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 14,325.00, higher by 0.79%, The Wealth Company Gold ETF was at Rs 157.05, up 0.17%, and Invesco India Gold ETF traded at Rs 13,820.10, gaining 0.17%.

The action in futures markets carried into ETFs, where most silver ETFs posted gains, while gold ETFs largely moved in a tighter band. The alignment between MCX, COMEX and ETF pricing indicates that the move was broad-based rather than isolated to one exchange or product.