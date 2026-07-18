Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey set sail at the global box office on July 17, 2026, delivering one of the strongest debuts of the year. The Universal Pictures epic, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, opened to blockbuster numbers both in North America and overseas, cementing its status as the most anticipated release of the summer.

Domestic day 1 numbers break records

According to Variety, The Odyssey collected $17.6 million from Thursday preview screenings across 3,900 North American theatres, the best preview haul of the year, surpassing the $17.5 million that Toy Story 5 had earned earlier in 2026.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the film was targeting a $50 million Friday that would push it toward a $117 million three-day opening weekend. Deadline reported that this performance made the film the biggest opening for Matt Damon as a lead actor, ahead of 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, and marked the best live-action debut of the year domestically, edging past Lionsgate’s Michael.

It is also worth noting that the previews figure comfortably outpaced Nolan’s own Oppenheimer, which had opened to $10.5 million in previews back in 2023.

India collections surpass Oppenheimer’s opening

Of this total, the English version alone contributed Rs 13.75 crore with a 77 percent occupancy rate, while the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions added Rs 1.90 crore, Rs 60 lakh, and Rs 1.10 crore respectively, according to the same report.

Reports also indicate that the film’s India numbers benefited from premium IMAX ticket pricing, with average IMAX show tickets going for around Rs 750. Nolan shot the film entirely on 70mm IMAX cameras, becoming the first filmmaker to do so, and has repeatedly emphasised that it is meant to be experienced on the biggest screens possible.

Global markets add to a near $40 million total

The film’s India performance was equally strong. As per Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected around Rs 17.40 crore in India on day one, making it Nolan’s best opener in the country and surpassing the day one numbers of Oppenheimer.

Apart from North America and India, The Odyssey also dominated several international markets on opening day. As per Deadline, the film’s global running cume stood at close to $40 million after day one, with strong Thursday numbers reported from France, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil.

In Italy, the film reportedly captured an 88 percent share of the total box office on its opening day, while in Mexico it recorded Nolan’s biggest-ever Thursday gross in the market.

Trade estimates suggest a global opening weekend bow of over 200 million dollars, with the film carrying a reported $250 million production budget and an additional $125 million in marketing spends. Industry experts note that this would represent Nolan’s biggest launch since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which opened to $160.8 million dollars.

With critical reception also running high, including a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Odyssey looks set to be one of the defining box office stories of 2026’s summer season.