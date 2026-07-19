The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be down to its final two matches but there’s still one medal left to be decided before Argentina and Spain battle for the title.

France and England will face off in the third-place playoff at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with both sides aiming to finish their campaigns on a winning note after semi-final defeats. Kick-off is scheduled for 02:30 AM IST on Sunday, July 19.

If you haven’t subscribed to ZEE5, there are still several ways to watch the bronze-medal match live in India.

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How to watch France vs England on TV

The easiest free option remains DD Sports, which will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff under the Government of India’s mandatory sports broadcasting sharing guidelines.

The channel is available free-to-air through DD Free Dish.

Fans can also watch the match live on the Unite8 Sports Network, the official television broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

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Watch live on mobile without ZEE5

Football fans can also stream the live television broadcast through the JioTV app.

Jio users with JioFiber and AirFiber connections can access the match via JioTV+, where Unite8 Sports channels are available on supported set-top boxes.

Want HD streaming? ZEE5 remains the official platform

For viewers looking for Full HD streaming, multiple commentary options and additional digital features, ZEE5 remains the official streaming platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Fans can subscribe to the dedicated FIFA World Cup package or choose the platform’s broader premium plans, depending on the available offers.

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Which option should you choose?

If you are looking for a free viewing option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish remains the simplest choice.

If you prefer watching on your phone or smart TV without paying for ZEE5, JioTV offers another convenient alternative for eligible users. Meanwhile, viewers wanting the premium streaming experience can tune in through ZEE5.

With only the World Cup final remaining after Saturday’s bronze-medal clash, France and England have one final opportunity to sign off from the tournament with a victory and Indian fans have multiple ways to watch every minute live.