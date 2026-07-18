Nearly two decades ago, Lionel Messi was helping an infant into a plastic bath for a charity calendar shoot. On Sunday, the same child will stand across from him on football’s biggest stage.

The image of a 20-year-old Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal has resurfaced ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, transforming an obscure charity photograph into one of the sport’s most remarkable full-circle moments.

A photograph that became football history

The picture was taken in 2007 by Barcelona-based photographer Joan Monfort during a charity calendar project organised by Catalan newspaper Diario Sport in partnership with UNICEF, according to The Associated Press. Messi, then an emerging Barcelona star, was paired with local families through a community raffle, and one of those families happened to include a baby named Lamine Yamal.

At the time, Monfort saw it as another assignment.

“I have never been a believer or thought that anything was destined to occur, but I am beginning to have my doubts. This is beyond all reasonable explanations,” Monfort told AP ahead of the final.

Almost 19 years later, the same baby has grown into Spain’s brightest young footballer and will now face Messi for the biggest prize in international football.

Messi still cannot believe it

Messi himself admitted the coincidence feels surreal.

“That picture with Lamine, now we are facing in a final after a photo was taken of when he was a baby,” Messi said while speaking to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest on Friday.

“It’s just insane.”

The Argentina captain also spoke warmly about Yamal’s rapid rise, having watched the teenager emerge at Barcelona, the club where Messi spent more than two decades.

“Lamine is truly amazing,” Messi said. “I’ve followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much. He has a chance to achieve something historic — we’re going to try to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

History awaits both players

The final carries historic implications for both generations.

Messi is one victory away from becoming the first men’s captain to retain the FIFA World Cup since Brazil’s 1962 triumph, while adding another defining chapter to arguably the greatest international career in football.

Yamal, meanwhile, has already become one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Victory would make the teenager one of the youngest players ever to start and win a World Cup final.

One final, one extraordinary story

Football has produced countless passing-of-the-torch moments, but few have arrived with a photograph already telling the story.

Nearly two decades after one unknowingly helped the other into a bath, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will now walk out together for the FIFA World Cup final, not as strangers from a charity calendar, but as the two faces of football’s past and future, separated by a generation and united by one extraordinary image.