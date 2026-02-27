A host of companies are set to be in the spotlight today following a flurry of corporate announcements ranging from dividend considerations and major order wins to global expansions, strategic partnerships and regulatory developments. From oil and power majors to infrastructure, IT and capital goods players, these updates could trigger stock-specific action and keep traders busy through the session. Here’s a closer look at the key stocks that may see movement today.

Markets recap

Markets ended largely flat on February 25, with the Sensex falling 27 points to close at 82,249, while the Nifty gained 14 points to settle at 25,497, hovering near the 25,500 level.

Stocks to watch today, February 27, 2026

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation said its board will meet on March 6, 2026, to consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26. The company informed exchanges under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

It also announced that the trading window for insiders will remain closed from February 27, 2026, until 48 hours after the dividend decision is made public, in line with insider trading norms.

NTPC and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC to explore coal and lignite gasification projects. The agreement sets a framework to study the feasibility of using coal from Odisha and lignite from Gujarat for gasification.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore named Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services (Singapore).

The incorporation was disclosed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries said the review of its proposed acquisition of AluChem Companies Inc. by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has been paused due to a partial shutdown of the United States federal government.

The statutory timelines under the review framework have been temporarily halted, putting the transaction process on hold until further notice.

HCLTech

HCLTech signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Kanpur to translate research into practical solutions for Global Capability Centers. The collaboration will focus on artificial intelligence, robotics and cybersecurity.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation will hold its board meeting on March 9, 2026, to consider declaring a second interim dividend for FY25-26. The company has fixed March 13, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility, subject to board approval.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam secured orders worth Rs 1,978 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation. The contracts relate to the construction of residential towers at Iron Ore Deposit-5 in Bacheli, Chhattisgarh.

The company received Letters of Acceptance under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India listing norms. The projects are part of infrastructure development at mining sites.

MSTC

MSTC emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender floated by Coal India Limited on the Government e-Marketplace portal. The contract involves conducting linkage auctions for the non-regulated sector for three years.

Under the agreement, MSTC will manage auction operations and execute agreements through its platform.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises entered into a strategic partnership with Primus Senior Living to develop three senior living communities in Bengaluru and other parts of South India. The projects will have a combined gross development value of Rs 750 crore.

Two of the communities will be part of larger township projects, allowing residents access to shared infrastructure.

Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton announced that its electric mobility arm, Greaves Electric Mobility, has expanded into Nepal in partnership with STC Auto Solution.

Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies partnered with Vertiv to jointly design and validate graphics processing unit-based computing platforms. The collaboration will integrate Netweb’s in-house systems with Vertiv’s artificial intelligence data centre infrastructure.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Quality Power Electrical Equipments received purchase orders worth approximately Rs 146 crore for supplying high-voltage direct current reactors of up to 800 kilovolt capacity. The orders were awarded by a domestic entity.