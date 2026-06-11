The European Central Bank raised its interest rates on Thursday for the first time since 2023, lifting its key deposit rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.25 per cent. The expected decision is a turning point for the eurozone, as rising prices caused by the US-Iran war have made it difficult for policymakers to ignore inflation concerns any longer.

A war that won’t stay out of the economy

The conflict, now more than 100 days old, has sent energy prices higher after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of energy infrastructure across the Gulf. Supply chains have tightened globally, and the shock has increased fuel costs, pushing up food, goods, and services prices across the euro zone. Inflation in the bloc rose to 3.2 per cent in May, well above the ECB’s 2 per cent target, and officials now expect it to stay elevated well into 2027.

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“The war in the Middle East is weighing on activity, and surveys are pointing to a slowdown, especially in services,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt. “The increase in energy prices will lift inflation further over the summer and keep it well above target into the first half of 2027.”

Why the ECB could no longer wait

The ECB came close to acting as early as April but held off. This time, even its most cautious policymakers conceded that inaction was no longer a credible option. Officials were acutely aware of the criticism the bank faced in 2022, when it was slow to respond to the inflation surge triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which pushed the deposit rate to 4 per cent before cuts began in mid-2024.

This time, there is an added concern, inflation expectations among households and businesses have risen substantially. Some policymakers worry the damage to Gulf energy infrastructure could be long-lasting, and that price pressures could prove more stubborn than models suggest.

“The war in the Middle East is generating inflation pressures, and the decision to raise rates is robust across a range of scenarios mapping out how the shock might evolve and affect the medium-term outlook for the euro area,” the ECB said in its statement.

Growth is slowing too

The rate hike does not come without cost. The ECB’s own revised forecasts is telling a different story. The euro zone economy grew by just 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, and the bank now expects growth of only 0.8 per cent this year, 1.2 per cent in 2027, and 1.5 per cent in 2028 — all lower than previous estimates. The bank attributed the downgrade to “a more pronounced impact of the war on commodity markets, real incomes and confidence.”

Due to these factors, the ECB finds itself caught between two realities, inflation it must fight and growth it cannot afford to damage. Lagarde acknowledged the bind plainly. “The outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation, and downside risks for economic growth. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” she said.

Markets expect one more hike

European bonds held their gains, with the 10-year yield falling three basis points to 3.05 per cent, and the euro held steady against the dollar at $1.1538.

Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank, called it “a significant moment,” the first hike by a major central bank specifically in response to the energy shock from the Middle East conflict. He added that the ECB is “saying that a ‘look through’ strategy is not a robust response,” but cautioned that the cycle likely has limited room to run. “One more hike in September and that’s it,” he said.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, said the decision was not surprising but that the door to further action remains open. “This is likely to be followed by more rate hikes this year, depending on the data, but it’s hard to think this is the end of the policy move,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Bank of Canada held rates steady on Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are both expected to stay on hold when they meet next week.