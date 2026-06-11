Gold prices continue to remain under huge selling pressure and the yellow metal is now trading below the $4,100 per troy ounce mark. Uncertainties over the prolonged West Asia conflict coupled with rate hike fears in the US are weighing on investor sentiment.

What’s the right strategy for gold now? Should investors use the dips to add more positions?

Analysts believe that the metal will see further consolidation as the trade route- Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Though there is slight recovery from the 6-month low of $4,023, gold has fallen nearly 28% from its January’s peak of $5,602 per troy ounce as elevated oil prices and expectations of hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve continue to fan inflationary concerns.

US Fed decision to influence near-term direction

According to Kaynat Chainwala, Assistant-Vice President of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities gold slipping towards its six month lows presents a dual sided picture.

“On the downside, a sustained risk-off unwind or hawkish FOMC outcome on June 17 could open the door toward $3,900–$4,000, a level that aligns with prior consolidation zones from October–November 2025,” Chainwala said.

However, she noted that on the upside signs of de-escalation combined with a dovish dot plot could see the metal stabilize and attempt a recovery back toward $4,200-4,300 over the coming sessions. “The next major directional cue will come from the FOMC’s updated rate projections rather than from price action alone,” the analyst said.

Gold targets lowered but long positions unchanged

Even as the sell-off in the gold and silver markets continues, experts believe that much of it is turning in the technical trend.The focus clearly has shifted to the outlook for US growth and US monetary policy, with factors such as central-bank gold-buying and industrial silver demand taking a backseat.

Alongside, dollar strength and rising bond yields play a parallel role in adding to the weakness.

Many have now lowered the gold price targets but atre sticking to existing long position in the precious metal. Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research at Julius Baer pointed out that “While leaving our views unchanged for now, we lower our price targets for gold to $4,250/oz for 3 months and $4,500 per ounce in 12 months. Against this backdrop, we stick to our long position in the gold/silver ratio. Volatility is set to stay elevated until clarity and conviction about US monetary policy returns.”

Gold sees buying in lower levels

Despite the price volatility. Experts see buying interest in gold, especially in lower levels.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities highlighted that “Gold prices witnessed volatile trade but lower levels attracted buying interest, helping prices recover towards the Rs 1,48,000 zone. Rupee weakness provided additional support to MCX Gold, allowing prices to bounce back despite mixed global cues.

Gold MCX support seen near Rs 1.44 lakh levels

Gold broke its 200-day moving average for the first time since 2023. However, Chainwala notes that this does not signal its slide into the bear market

“A confirmed close back above the 200-day average in coming weeks would support the correction thesis, while failure to reclaim it could keep the bear-phase debate alive,” she says.

The Kotak analyst has placed immediate support for spot gold at $3,900, and notes the metal may slide to $3,800 if correction extends. “On the upside, resistance is seen at $4,500, followed by the next resistance level at $4,600,” she says.

On the domestic front, Chainwala sees support for gold at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams, noting the next support level is seen at Rs 1,40,000. Chainwala said the upside resistance for gold is seen at Rs 1,57,000, followed by the next resistance level at Rs 1,61,000.

Conclusion

Overall experts see volatility continuing in the near term in anticipation of a rate hike by the US Fed. Though most experts have slightly tweaked the medium-term price outlook, the existing long positions in gold remain unchanged. They highlighted buying interest in lower levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted in this article are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Gold prices and market conditions are subject to change based on global economic developments, geopolitical events, and monetary policy decisions. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite, and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.