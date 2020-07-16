Indian Railways eyes 130 kmph speed milestone for passenger trains; these routes will be upgraded

So far, speed has already been raised to 130 km per hour on 1,442 route km.

Speed upgradation on Indian Railways network! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is looking to improve the speed of passenger trains. According to details shared by the national transporter, out of the total of 63,500 broad gauge route km of Indian Railways network, the upgradation of speed to 130 km per hour will involve work on nearly 10,000 km till the end of this financial year. 9,893 km route of Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonals (GQ/GD) will be upgraded to a speed potential of 130 kmph.

So far, speed has already been raised to 130 km per hour on 1,442 route km. Thus, 15 per cent of Quadrilateral, Golden Diagnol routes have already been upgraded to take 130 km per hour speed for passenger trains. Recently, RDSO successfully conducted a COCR test on a section of the Chennai-Mumbai route for speeds of 130 kmph.

Earlier this month, Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav said that by the end of this ongoing fiscal, all the six major railway routes will be upgraded to support the speed of 130 km per hour. The Golden Quadrilateral and the Golden Diagonals account for a major share of the national transporter’s passenger train traffic. The routes of Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals are- Delhi to Mumbai route, Delhi to Chennai route, Mumbai to Chennai route, Delhi to Howrah route, Mumbai to Howrah route and Howrah to Chennai route.

WATCH VIDEO | Indian Railways unveils world’s 1st safer train coaches for post Covid-19 travel; top features!



To enable passenger trains to hit 160 km per hour, the national transporter is also working on to upgrade the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes. It is a project, worth over Rs 13,000 crore. The two projects are likely to be completed by the end of the year 2023. With the upgradation of these routes, the travel time between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will reduce to just 12 hours.

According to Indian Railways, the upgradation of Delhi-Mumbai railway route, including the stretch between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, would require around Rs 6,806 crore investment. While an investment of Rs 6,685 crore would be required for the upgradation of the Delhi-Howrah railway route, including the Kanpur-Lucknow stretch.