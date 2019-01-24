Do not hop jobs, Jack Ma’s life lessons to millennials on winning big: Davos 2019

By: | Updated: January 24, 2019 1:57 PM

Addressing the World Economic Forum 2019 at Davos, Jack Ma shared his life learning on winning big. Jack Ma -- the man behind Alibaba -- had an invaluable lesson for millennials: Do not hop from one place to another as it serves no good.

Jack Ma, Alibaba, Alibaba Group Holding, China, Communist, Communist PartyFind a good bose who can teach you how to be a human being, how to do things properly, and stay with the company for three years, Jack Ma said.

“If I were to advise the young people when you graduate from somewhere and you are looking for a job, the first job is the most important. Not necessarily a company that has a good name, [rather] you should find a good boss [who] can teach you how to be a human being, how to do things properly, and stay there for three years,” Jack Ma said.

Also read: Millennials most prone to job-hopping, says a new study

Jack Ma, self-made billionaire and one among the world’s 20 richest people, also talked about the early doubts he had in his career and said that he was scared as well when starting Alibaba. He took consolation in the fact that somebody will win, even if it’s not them. “There are no experts of tomorrow, only of yesterday,” he added.

He said that one should never worry about pressure and competition in the business. “The whole world worries,” which implies there is an opportunity.

He also reflected upon the current education scenario stating that the focus of education should be about teaching children how to be creative and innovative and teach them what machines cannot do. “Machines have chips, but human beings have hearts… Education should move in this direction,” Jack Ma added.

When asked about his fears that keep him awake at night, Jack Ma wittily said that nothing keeps him awake. He said that the problem will remain despite his not sleeping well but if he does sleep well, he has an increased chance of fighting the problem better.

Jack Ma also had advice for the employers. He said that employers should hire people who are smarter than they are and possess a chance of replacing them in 4-5 years. People who are positive and do not tend to give up are liked by him.

Also, managing smart people requires culture, value system and a belief in them. Documents and rules can control stupid people only, Jack Ma said.

