2nd Covid wave hits Gujarat textile industry

Updated: Apr 16, 2021 8:37 AM

The second wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on Gujarat’s textile industry which saw at least 25% decline in fabric production in the past 15-20 days.

The second wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on Gujarat’s textile industry which saw at least 25% decline in fabric production in the past 15-20 days.

Since the beginning of April, production of fabric has gone down in the state from around 5.50 crore metres to almost 4 crore metres per day. Confirming the development, president of Federation of Gujarat Weavers’ Association (FOGWA) Ashok Jirawala says that in Surat alone, production of grey fabric has gone down by 1 crore meters from 4.5 crore meter to less than 3.5 crore meters per day.

“Demand from textile traders has gone down drastically. If the situation doesn’t improve in next fortnight period, production of fabric would further plummet to as low as 50%,”said Jirawala.

