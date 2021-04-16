2nd Covid wave hits Gujarat textile industry

The second wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on Gujarat’s textile industry which saw at least 25% decline in fabric production in the past 15-20 days.
“Demand from textile traders has gone down drastically. If the situation doesn’t improve in next fortnight period, production of fabric would further plummet to as low as 50%,”said Jirawala.
The second wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on Gujarat’s textile industry which saw at least 25% decline in fabric production in the past 15-20 days.
Since the beginning of April, production of fabric has gone down in the state from around 5.50 crore metres to almost 4 crore metres per day. Confirming the development, president of Federation of Gujarat Weavers’ Association (FOGWA) Ashok Jirawala says that in Surat alone, production of grey fabric has gone down by 1 crore meters from 4.5 crore meter to less than 3.5 crore meters per day.