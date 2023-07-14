scorecardresearch
Please send Army! Kejriwal govt’s SOS as flooded Yamuna drowns Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor VK Saxena visited ITO area in morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the stock of situation regarding Delhi flood. PM Modi, who is in Paris on a two-day visit, spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Reuters photo)

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to call in help from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force as Yamuna’s flow remained unabated. More rains have added to the monsoon mayhem in the National Capital. Atishi’s letter said that ‘I&FC team have been building vier at Drain No 12’. This is located near the World health Organization in the ITO area. The PWD minister said that despite all-night efforts, large volume of water is still entering the city. She added that all resources must be utilsed to ‘fix the issue.’ The PWD minister also said that if required, Army and NDRF teams should be deployed to resolve the issue. Chief Secretary has also be ordered to give hourly reports to CM and other officials of Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor VK Saxena visited ITO area in morning. Briefing media after the visit, LG said that it is time to do ‘teamwork.’ He also said the blame-game should be stopped. Saxena’s comment came after AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he had made several calls on Thursday night for NDRF teams but they came in morning only.

Delhi Traffic Police’s Special CP Surender Singh Yadav said that over 4,500 personnel have been deployed across the National Capital to tackle the situation. He said that areas such as Kashmere Gate have seen reduction of water level in last few hours. Movement of Kanwariyas is also being monitored, Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Special CP also said that the teams are working to open Bhairon Marg for vehicular movement by the evening. However, traffic congestion can be witnessed on NH 44.

According to a Twitter post by Delhi Traffic Police, new arrangements are in place due to the WHO drain overflow situation. The vehicular movement has been barred from Sarai Kale Khan towards Indraprastha Flyover. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan would be able to use Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 12:28 IST

