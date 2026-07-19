The US Department of State issued a new travel advisory on Saturday (US time), warning Americans around the globe, especially those in the Middle East, to exercise “increased caution” amid the escalating war in West Asia. Given the situation’s potential for unforeseen dangers, US authorities also hinted at the possibility of flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures that could cause travel disruptions worldwide.

The “Worldwide Caution” alert for US citizens abroad was sounded off as the US military reported that two American service members were killed in Jordan while bracing for Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. These deaths were the first reported US military casualties caused by Iranian fire since March. A third service member remains missing in action, according to US Central Command.

On Saturday (US time), US forces also announced that they were launching new airstrikes against Iran at President Donald Trump’s direction. The attacks aimed to “swiftly punish” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who targeted American service members in Jordan.

The US Central Command further asserted that the aggressive offensive was designed to “degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.” This marked the eighth consecutive night of US strikes against the West Asian country. According to an Iranian state-run news agency, explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island despite the US and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June.

What does the new US travel advisory say?

The ‘Worldwide Caution’ warning dated July 18, 2026, states: “Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

Worldwide Caution: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking… pic.twitter.com/A3LKEQSRiO — TravelGov (@TravelGov) July 18, 2026

The advisory also comes after President Trump announced that an American woman held in Iran since 2024 has been released. The MAGA leader said Dena Karari, who has been wrongfully detained, was “now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition.”

As reported by CNN, Karari’s lawyer said that trouble found its way to her when she travelled to see her family in Iran. After she went to the airport to depart, her American and Iranian passports were seized. A month later, Iranian authorities pulled her and her family over, and she was taken into custody for a hours-long interrogation. Subsequently, she was subjected to a “coercive exit ban.”

Her lawyer claimed that she had been targeted for running “a non-profit called the Children of Mehr Foundation, which helped impoverished children in Iran with private donor support and authorisation of an OFAC license,” as quoted by CNN.

Air travel impacted by US-Iran war

Just earlier this week, Reuters reported that even as more airlines across the globe are restoring their flights to parts of West Asia, some air carriers have retained their suspensions.

The report compiled a list of international airlines and the timeline of their further flight suspensions:

Delta: Services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route suspended through December 18. Meanwhile, flights from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv are expected to resume on September 6. On the contrary, the launch of the US airline’s Boston-Tel Aviv route, originally scheduled for October, has been pushed back until further notice.

Air Canada: Flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai cancelled until October 24.

Air France: Beirut flight suspended until August 2.

KLM: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai suspended until July 15.

IAG: IAG-owned British Airways’ flights to Doha suspended until August 1 and to Riyadh until August 8. Flights to Dubai. Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman paused until the end of the summer season. They are scheduled to resume on October 25. On the other hand, services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv will be reduced to one daily flight upon resumption. Jeddah has been completely removed as a destination.

Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa and SWISS’ Dubai flights suspended until September 13.

SWISS has postponed the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv until August. Meanwhile, Brussels Airlines operations suspended until October 24.

Flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran have been suspended by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines until October 24.

ITA Airways has extended the suspension of flights to Riyadh until July 31 and to Dubai until October 24.

Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai flight suspension extended until October 24. Services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes to be added on higher demand from late March until October 24.

Turkish Airlines: Its joint venture with Lufthansa – SunExpress – to resume its Antalya-Dubai route on July 15.

Norwegian Air: Plans to launch its Tel Aviv and Beirut services pushed back indefinitely.

LOT: The Polish carrier to operate winter route to Dubai from October. Operation to Beirut to resume in the summer 2027 schedule.

Japan Airlines: Tokyo-Doha flights suspended until August 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until September 1.

FINNAIR: Doha flight cancelled until October 2. The carrier continues to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. Dubai flights to restart in October.

Cathay Pacific: The Hong Kong carrier has pushed back the resumption of Middle East passenger and freight services. The scheduled resumption of passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh has been postponed to September 1. Moreover, Riyadh freight service has also been postponed, with a new schedule under review.

AIRBALTIC: Dubai flights cancelled until October 24.

IndiGo: The Indian airline is “operating select flights to/from the Middle East,” according to its website, adding, “flight movements are being closely monitored, and schedules may be adjusted in line with regulatory guidance.”