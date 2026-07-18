Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a handwritten note into space on Saturday as Vikram-1 reached a low Earth orbit. The launch from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh also marked the first time that an Indian private company has attempted to place satellites into orbit using its own launch vehicle.PM Modi had dubbed the event a “historic new frontier for India’s space journey” ahead of the launch.

“In a way, I see your mission as a ‘Vande Mataram’ mission—to take the glory of Mother India to new heights, to harness the benefits of new-age technology, and to inspire the younger generation to pursue technology,” Modi told the Skyroot Aerospace team during a congratulatory phone call.

A separate post on X called the Vikram-1 launch a “defining moment in India’s space journey”. Modi noted that the growing participation of the Indian private sector was “opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation”. His post on X also exuded confidence that this achievement “would encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly”.

Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: On the launch of Vikram-1 by Skyroot Aerospace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…In a way, I see your mission as a 'Vande Mataram' mission—to take the glory of Mother India to new heights, to harness the benefits of new-age technology, and to… pic.twitter.com/4ZCXGgmOqX — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

‘Vande Mataram is in orbit’

Modi also hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1 in a phone call to the jubilant Skyroot team. He conveyed his “grand greetings” and urged their “Mission Aagaman (arrival)” to proceed further. The Prime Minister noted that the mission “proves we can be Atmanirbhar” after being informed that the rocket had been designed and made complete in the country.

“Your card has successfully reached orbit. Vande Mataram is in orbit,” Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana told the PM.

Vikram-1 reached orbit after completing its final burn and injecting payloads into a 450 km orbit on Saturday afternoon. The milestone also makes India the third country in the world to achieve private orbital launch capability.

“This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators,” the PM had shared via X ahead of the launch.

Micro-art, handwritten postcard from PM Modi and gold rocket on board

The 24-metre rocket was designed to deploy payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit with a 60-degree inclination. The primary payloads — technology demonstrators from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s SCOPE — were deployed soon after its ascent.

It also carried a lab-grown ‘Diamond Lotus’ developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds as well as multiple pieces of memorabilia and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words “Vande Mataram”. The missive travelled to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe — making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions.

The seven-storey-tall Vikram-1 rocket also successfully deployed a micro-art payload, an 18-karat gold rocket and postcards from engineers, scientists, and Indian astronauts. The miniature micro-art payload, carrying micro-sculptures of the doyen of India’s space programeme — Vikram Sarabhai, scientist Sir CV Raman and former President APJ Abdul Kalam — has been created “as a tribute to three visionaries who shaped India’s scientific and space journey”.

The engineering data collected during this test flight will be analysed to validate guidance and navigation systems, and to guide future refinements for commercial satellite missions, Skyroot Aerospace said.