At least six people died and several others sustained injuries in a blast and fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Saturday, according to an Indian Express report. It is feared that the death toll could rise as many of the injured have suffered severe burns.

“Four people have died in the incident and several others have been hospitalised with injuries. The toll may rise due to the critical condition of some of the injured persons,” a police official said, according to The Indian Express.

The unit, set up on an open farm, was operating without a valid licence, Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said.

Personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences will be registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act provisions, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi lamented the incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote that he was “extremely saddened” by the loss of lives in the blast at the fireworks factory in Ahmedabad.

He extended condolences to the affected families, wished a speedy recovery to those injured, and said the local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the relatives of the dead, while Rs 50,000 would be provided to every injured person.