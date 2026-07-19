739 US jobs have been affected at Samsung Electronics America (SEA), according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) seen by Reuters. Thes numbers correspond to workers employed at the tech giant’s office in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. However, the company has refused to characterise the changes as full-fledged “layoffs.”

Workforce changes are not ‘layoffs’: Samsung issues statement

In a statement to the international news outlet, Samsung has since clarified that SEA, which handles sales and marketing of Samsung Electronics’ displays, ⁠phones, ​TVs and home appliances in the United States, doesn’t include its semiconductor business. Moreover, the unit in focus is scheduled to relocate its headquarters from New Jersey to Texas by the end of 2026.

“This process may ‌lead to changes in our workforce structure, such as employees who are ‌unable to relocate, ​or certain ​functions ​that are optimized to ensure our roles align to key business ​priorities,” Samsung said in a statement to Reuters.

The company additionally highlighted that employees affected in the new round of reshuffling had been offered relocation opportunities. Therefore, it doesn’t deem it credible to label these changes as “layoffs.”

Samsung stated that the unit’s headquarters aims to promote “stronger collaboration and optimize the organization by bringing more teams together within a growing technology and AI ecosystem,” according to Reuters.

Samsung job cuts: Who was affected?

Meanwhile, people familiar with the cuts told the outlet that while most people affected in the reshuffling have received relocation offers, others have been let go. Unnamed sources further divulged to Reuters to that about 100 workers, including staff in the mobile division, have been removed from SEA’s Plano, Texas, office.

According to a press release by US Representative Josh Gottheimer, Samsung Electronics America employs about 1,200 workers in New Jersey. Overall, Samsung Electronics had 11,770 employees in the US as of the end of 2025. These figures, however, included employees in the chip division as well.

Documents viewed by Reuters further showed that the unit relayed the news about an “enterprise-wide reduction-in-force” to some employee on June 30. More than 30 workers, including senior sales and marketing officials in Texas and New Jersey, in addition to other US location, shared via LinkedIn that they had been either been eliminated rom the company or they left Samsung in the recent past, Reuters reported.

A current SEA employee also claimed that the recently flagged job cuts may be followed by another round of layoffs and other changes at the company’s division, Reuters reported.

The changes at SEA have come to light after South Korean tech giant Samsung disclosed that it was expecting to post a 19-fold jump in second quarter profits driven by AI chip demand. Earlier this month, the company forecast that it made 89.4 trillion Korean won ($58.4 billion) between the start of April and the end of June, marking the third consecutive record quarterly operating profits.

Last month, the Korean company announced its plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new chip plants.