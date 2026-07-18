Activist Sonam Wangchuk was on Saturday admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike and is under close medical observation as doctors counsel his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay. In a health bulletin, Safdarjung Hospital said that Wangchuk’s blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium with blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar.

The bulletin also reported that his urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission which have increased to 3+ by 1:00 pm. Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health update | Sonam Wangchuk was admitted at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at 7:40 am on 18/7/2026 after being brought by Delhi Police. He was admitted with a history of fasting for 20 days for solid food and generalised weakness. There is no history of… pic.twitter.com/2v0bN1cv8d — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, Dr Satish Lamba says, "I was monitoring his health status. I received a call informing me that he had been forcibly lifted to a government hospital… I wasn't allowed to meet him today, but the doctor monitoring him shared… pic.twitter.com/O3lq1l1PFK — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

In two letters to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo directed that no oral or intravenous medicine or fluid be administered to Wangchuk without her consent and sought copies of all medical reports.

In a separate communication, she requested that he be discharged so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family’s choice, citing “lack of transparency” and loss of confidence in the hospital. She also claimed Wangchuk was “absolutely fine” but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests. She also asserted that the proposed Parliament march on July 20 will go ahead as planned with his participation, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, Charu Bamba, the Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, said “Sonam Wangchuk was brought to our hospital today at around 7:40 AM. Due to the prolonged fast, he is feeling a little weak and has mild dehydration. We are continuously monitoring all his vital parameters. His blood tests have been conducted, and they indicate mild dehydration. We are providing the required treatment for that. He is fully alert, and his vital signs are stable.”

Since June 28, Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had “lost 20% of my body” during the 20-day hunger strike.