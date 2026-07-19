The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday (July 19) alleged that the police were preparing for a crackdown at Jantar Mantar, where supporters of Sonam Wangchuk’s protest have been gathered. The group claimed that the presence of water cannons at the protest site was a sign that authorities were gearing up to disperse the demonstrators.

Calling the move a warning sign, the CJP said “Modi’s forces” were preparing for a crackdown on the peaceful agitation. The allegation comes amid mounting tensions around the planned protest activity and continued demands linked to Wangchuk’s hunger strike and the wider campaign over education-related grievances.

Modi’s forces preparing for crackdown. pic.twitter.com/Z7LRQPAnEf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 19, 2026

The build-up has added a fresh layer of confrontation to the already tense standoff at Jantar Mantar, where protesters have been pressing for accountability and reform. With police preparations drawing attention, the situation now appears headed for a sharper confrontation between the authorities and the protest organisers.

No permission for march on July 20

Delhi Police sources told ANI that the Cockroach Janata Party has not sought official permission for its proposed march to Parliament on Monday (July 20), the first day of the Monsoon Session. The march was earlier announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to hospital on Saturday morning, and sources indicated that even if the group applies now, clearance is highly unlikely because of strict security arrangements around Parliament and New Delhi during the session.

Tight security restrictions

Police are enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, which replaced Section 144, in the New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate. The order prohibits gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies and carrying weapons, and officials said violations during the Monsoon Session are likely to lead to immediate detention or dispersal.

The march row comes amid rising tension over Wangchuk’s health after he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination following his 20-day hunger strike. Doctors said he was weak and mildly dehydrated but otherwise stable, while the police said the medical team’s routine check-up at Jantar Mantar was disrupted by demonstrators, prompting his shift to hospital.

The March on 20 July will take place, as Sonam Sir has decided. I request all supporters to reach Jantar Mantar. Both our protest and the march will remain peaceful. Anyone who creates any kind of disruption or raises negative slogans cannot be a supporter of Sonam Sir or CJP. pic.twitter.com/52MvJtZ7tv — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 19, 2026

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk, while left student groups also remained part of the agitation over exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak issue.

Political backing for Sonam Wangchuk

Several opposition leaders have extended support to Sonam Wangchuk amid his prolonged hunger strike, urging him to continue his protest peacefully while also calling for dialogue with the government. Among those backing him are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI(M) leader John Brittas, with many of them framing the issue as one of student rights, accountability and democratic dissent.

At the same time, some leaders have also appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast given concerns over his health, while continuing to press the government on examination irregularities and the wider demand for reforms. The support has turned the protest into a broader political flashpoint, with opposition figures seeing it as both a students’ issue and a test of the Centre’s response to peaceful agitation.