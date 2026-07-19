As Argentina prepare for what could be Lionel Messi‘s final FIFA World Cup appearance, the captain has delivered an emotional message to his teammates, insisting their legacy has already been secured, regardless of Sunday’s result against Spain.

Rather than focusing on lifting a second successive World Cup, the part that stood out in Messi’s message was how he wanted the eve of the final to be celebrated for the journey his squad has shared, describing the national team as a family whose achievements “no one can erase.”

Sharing a group photograph of Argentina’s players and coaching staff on Instagram, Messi wrote:

“The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day-to-day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments, and enjoy every step.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner thanked his teammates, coaches and backroom staff before ending the post with a rallying cry.

“Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase. COME ON ARGENTINA.”

Check out Messi’s post here:

Messi’s post fuels retirement speculation

The timing of the message has fuelled further speculation that Sunday’s final could be Messi’s farewell to international football. While the 39-year-old has not officially announced his retirement, the post struck a reflective tone rather than one centred on unfinished business.

Argentina enter the final as defending champions after overturning England 2-1 in the semi-finals, with Messi providing both assists. A victory over Spain would make Argentina the first men’s team in more than six decades to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

Messi also has individual honours within reach. Although France’s Kylian Mbappe moved ahead in the Golden Boot race after the third-place play-off, the Argentine captain remains among the tournament’s standout performers and is also a leading contender for the Golden Ball award.

For now, however, Messi’s focus appears to be on something beyond trophies. His final message before the biggest match in football was less about winning another title and more about preserving the bond that has defined Argentina’s golden generation.