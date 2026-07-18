Nearly a month after six MPs left Shiv Sena (UBT) camp to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved their merger, taking the total tally of Shinde’s Sena to 13 members in the Lok Sabha. The development assumes significance as the BJP-led government seeks to consolidate support for key constitutional amendments, including proposals linked to women’s reservation and delimitation.

The six MPs whose change in party affiliation has been formally recognised are Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

A circular issued by the Table Office of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, cited by The Indian Express, listed the revised party position in the 18th Lok Sabha following the change in affiliation of the six members. With the Speaker recognising the merger, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has become the second-largest ally of the BJP in the NDA in the Lok Sabha, behind the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has 16 MPs.

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Separate seating approved for 20 TMC rebels

The Speaker has also approved separate seating in the Lok Sabha for 20 MPs who have broken away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and formed the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). However, the merger of the 20 MPs has not yet been formally recognised, according to the report.

The latest Lok Sabha party position shows the Abhishek Banerjee-led TMC with 28 MPs. A decision on the status of the rebel group is expected shortly, sources cited by The Indian Express said.

NDA strength could rise to 318 if second merger is recognised

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance currently has 292 members in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, seven Aam Aadmi Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP.

If the Speaker formally recognises the merger of the 20 TMC rebel MPs with the NCPI, the NDA’s strength in the Lower House could rise to 318 MPs.

The Lok Sabha has 540 members at present, with three seats vacant. A two-thirds majority would require 360 votes.

BJP seeks support for women’s reservation, delimitation Bills

The merger developments have sparked speculation that the Centre could revive the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which is linked to the implementation of women’s reservation and delimitation proposals.

The Bill is reportedly expected to provide for an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to as many as 850 and operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The legislation was defeated in April after securing 298 votes.

According to sources cited by The Indian Express, the government is considering bringing the Bill back after addressing concerns among political parties and seeking assurances for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

Centre works to address concerns over seat redistribution

The proposed delimitation exercise has faced opposition from several political parties, particularly those from southern states, which have expressed concerns that states that successfully controlled population growth could be disadvantaged in the redistribution of Lok Sabha seats.

The Centre is reportedly attempting to address these concerns as it seeks broader political support for the constitutional amendment.